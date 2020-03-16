Idris Elba is the latest public figure to test positive for the coronavirus. The actor announced that he'd tested positive via his Twitter account on Monday and has self-quarantined himself. But he's also used his announcement to urge others to wash their hands and socially distance themselves.

"It sucks," the actor said in a video posted on Twitter. "Listen, I'm doing ok. Sabrina (his wife) hasn't been tested and she's doing ok. I didn't have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive."

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Elba, who has enjoyed notable TV and movie roles on everything from The Wire to Luther and Thor: Ragnarok added that he wants people to err on the side of caution. "This is serious," he said. "Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it, ok?

"So now is the time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance," he added. "Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you're felling ill and you feel like you should be tested or you've been exposed, then do something about it ... Now is the time for solidarity."