Hulu has dropped the first trailer for their adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People, and fans of the book will surely be pleased.

The first look at the half-hour drama — which stars Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal — captures the heartbreak of two teenagers' forbidden love and intoxicating lust that made Rooney's 2018 novel a best-seller. The series tracks the complex relationship of Marianne (Jones) and Connell (Mescal) from the end of their time in high school, when the popular Connell chose to keep his affair with the unpopular Marianne a secret, through college, when the pair's social positions are now reversed. As Connell and Marianne come in and out of each other's lives, their bond deepens but it also surfaces their individual traumas that have helped shaped them and their relationship to intimacy.

Normal People will be directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Room) and Hettie Macdonald (Doctor Who's "Blink"), with Abrahamson shepherding the first six episodes and Macdonald the final six.

All 12 episodes of Normal People will be available to stream on Wednesday, April 29 on Hulu.