Hulu wants to make sure you are ready for 2020, so the streaming service is offering up yet another awesome Black Friday deal. This weekend you'll be able to sign up for a basic Hulu subscription for just $1.99 a month for the first year.

Normally a subscription with ads costs $5.99/month, while the ad-free option is $11.99 per month. So this deal could save you at least $48 per year. The sale kicked off at midnight Pacific Time on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) and runs through Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), ending at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Unfortunately, this deal is for new Hulu subscribers or for anyone who canceled their Hulu account more than 12 months ago, so if you are a current subscriber looking to cancel and resubscribe under this new deal, or if you took part in last year's Black Friday sale, you sadly won't be eligible.

A Hulu subscription gives viewers access to award-winning dramas like The Handmaid's Tale, popular superhero fare like Marvel's Runaways, and riveting limited series like Looking for Alaska. You'll also be able to catch up on your favorite current network shows and hundreds of movies, too. Now is truly the best time to get on the Hulu train, so sign up now and take advantage of this offer.

