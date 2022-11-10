Hulu Black Friday Deal 2022: Will Hulu Bring Back Its 99 Cent Deal?

Hulu hasn't announced its 2022 Black Friday deal yet, but we're expecting the streaming service to keep up with its tradition of offering a generous discount for new and returning subscribers.

Expect this year's deal to go into effect on the morning of Black Friday (November 25) and to run through Cyber Monday (November 28).



What You'll Get with the Hulu Black Friday Deal



Hulu's Black Friday deal has always been for the ad-supported plan, which normally costs $7.99 per month. Hulu's ad-free plan and Hulu with Live TV plan have not been a part of the Black Friday deal previously and are not included in this year's offer.





With your Hulu subscription, you'll have access to new episodes of current shows, with most streaming on Hulu the day after they air live, along with older seasons of your favorite shows like Law & Order and Grey's Anatomy. You'll also be able to watch Hulu Originals like Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Patient, and Reboot.