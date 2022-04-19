How to Watch Yankees at Tigers Live on April 20

Week 2 of the 2022 MLB season continues tonight with a big-time matchup between a pair of American League teams. The 4-6 Detroit Tigers welcome the 6-5 New York Yankees to Comerica Park in a matchup that will feature pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Luis Severino going head-to-head.

Tonight's game will be the second game in their 3-game series, and the Yankees put on a show during Game 1. The Pinstripers won 4-2 during the first game in the Motor City, which improved their away record to 2-2 for the season. Fans of the Yankees are expecting Severino to return to form tonight after having an injury-prone 2021 season.

Over 41,000 fans were in attendance for the Tigers' loss against the Yankees on Tuesday. Fans are clamoring to watch Miguel Cabrera on his march toward 3,000 hits. The right-handed slugger is at 2,996 hits and is attempting to reach the 3K mark during this 5-game homestand. If he doesn't manage to hit the mark before the final two games against the Yankees, Miggy will have three more chances when the Tigers welcome the Rockies to Comerica Park.

You can find out how to watch Yankees at Tigers without cable below.

Yankees vs. Tigers

Date: Wednesday, April 20

Time: 6:40 PM ET

Channel: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit

How to Stream Yankees vs. Tigers

Today's game will air on YES Network and Bally Sports Detroit for viewers in-market for their local team and on MLB.TV for those who are outside of the local markets for the two teams.

Yankees vs. Tigers Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV YES Network ✔







Bally Sports Detroit ✔









Fans that live in the local market for the Yankees can watch today's game on YES Network. Fans in the Detroit market can watch on Bally Sports Detroit. Both are available with the DIRECTV STREAM Choice package for $89.99 per month. New customers that sign up before April 30 can take advantage of a special price of $79.99 per month for the first 3 months, after a free trial.



Fans who live outside of the Yankees and Tigers local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch Tuesday's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

