How to Watch XFL Games Live Without Cable in 2023

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Spring football will kick off with the third version of the XFL launching on Saturday, February 13. Here's how to watch every single game during the upcoming season
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
On Saturday, February 18, the XFL makes its long-awaited return for the 2023 season. At kickoff, this will be the third version of the XFL, and the season will run from February to April which will include a 10-game regular season and four playoff games. ESPN's family of networks will be the exclusive broadcast partner for the league's relaunch.
The upcoming season will be the league's second season after the remainder of the 2020 season was canceled after 5 weeks due to the pandemic, and the third season to carry the XFL name after the original XFL ceased operations in 2001. The first two incarnations of the league were owned by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, however, after the 2020 season suspended operations, former WWE Superstar turned actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson purchased the league under his Alpha Acquico LLC.
For the 2023 season, the XFL will consist of two divisions (North and South) that will have four teams each. Each division is broken down below.
|Week
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Teams (Away vs. Home)
|Network
|Week 1
|Saturday, February 18, 2023
|3:00 PM
|Vegas Vipers vs Arlington Renegades
|ABC/ESPN+
|Saturday, February 18, 2023
|8:30 PM
|Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks
|ESPN/FX/ESPN+
|Sunday, February 19, 2023
|3:00 PM
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ABC/ESPN+
|Sunday, February 19, 2023
|8:00 PM
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Week 2
|Thursday, February 23, 2023
|9:00 PM
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|FX/ESPN+
|Saturday, February 25, 2023
|7:00 PM
|D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers
|FX/ESPN+
|Sunday, February 26, 2023
|4:00 PM
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Orlando Guardians
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Sunday, February 26, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Week 3
|Saturday, March 4, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs Vegas Vipers
|FX/ESPN+
|Sunday, March 5, 2023
|1:00 PM
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs D.C. Defenders
|FX/ESPN+
|Sunday, March 5, 2023
|4:00 PM
|Orlando Guardians vs Arlington Renegades
|FX/ESPN+
|Sunday, March 5, 2023
|8:00 PM
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Week 4
|Saturday, March 11, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians
|FX/ESPN+
|Saturday, March 11, 2023
|10:00 PM
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|FX/ESPN+
|Sunday, March 12, 2023
|4:00 PM
|Arlington Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Sunday, March 12, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Vegas Vipers vs D.C. Defenders
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Week 5
|Thursday, March 16, 2023
|9:00 PM
|Houston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|FX/ESPN+
|Saturday, March 18, 2023
|7:00 PM
|D.C. Defenders vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|FX/ESPN+
|Saturday, March 18, 2023
|10:00 PM
|Orlando Guardians vs Vegas Vipers
|FX/ESPN+
|Sunday, March 19, 2023
|10:00 PM
|Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Week 6
|Saturday, March 25, 2023
|1:30 PM
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs Orlando Guardians
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Saturday, March 25, 2023
|7:00 PM
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs Vegas Vipers
|FX/ESPN+
|Sunday, March 26, 2023
|3:00 PM
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades
|ABC/ESPN+
|Monday, March 27, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Houston Roughnecks vs D.C. Defenders
|FX/ESPN+
|Week 7
|Friday, March 31, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington Renegades
|FX/ESPN+
|Saturday, April 1, 2023
|3:00 PM
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Saturday, April 1, 2023
|6:00 PM
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas Vipers
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Sunday, April 2, 2023
|7:00 PM
|D.C. Defenders vs Orlando Guardians
|FX/ESPN+
|Week 8
|Saturday, April 8, 2023
|1:00 PM
|Vegas Vipers vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Saturday, April 8, 2023
|4:00 PM
|Arlington Renegades vs Orlando Guardians
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Sunday, April 9, 2023
|3:00 PM
|Houston Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ABC/ESPN+
|Sunday, April 9, 2023
|7:00 PM
|D.C. Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Week 9
|Saturday, April 15, 2023
|12:30 PM
|Vegas Vipers vs Houston Roughnecks
|ABC/ESPN+
|Saturday, April 15, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Orlando Guardians vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Sunday, April 16, 2023
|12:00 PM
|Arlington Renegades vs D.C. Defenders
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Sunday, April 16, 2023
|3:00 PM
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Week 10
|Saturday, April 22, 2023
|12:00 PM
|Orlando Guardians vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Saturday, April 22, 2023
|3:00 PM
|D.C Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ABC/ESPN+
|Sunday, April 23, 2023
|3:00 PM
|Houston Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Sunday, April 23, 2023
|9:00 PM
|Vegas Vipers vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Week 11
|Saturday, April 29, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Sunday, April 30, 2023
|3:00 PM
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Week 13
|Saturday, May 13, 2023
|3:00 PM
|XFL Championship Game
|ABC/ESPN+
43 XFL games will air live in 2023, consisting of 40 regular season games, two playoffs, and one championship game with ABC airing 7 games, ESPN and ESPN2 airing 22 games, and FX will air 15 games. All games will be available to stream on ESPN+.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling
|YouTube TV
|ABC
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|FX
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Catch live XFL games on ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.
DIRECTV STREAM includes FX, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
Eligible subscribers can get $30 off over their first three months for a limited time.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch the XFL live on ESPN, ESPN2, FX, and ABC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can stream XFL games live on ESPN, ESPN2, FX, ABC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch XFL games live on ESPN, ESPN2, and FX. For $55 per month, with a Sling Orange + Blue subscription, you can watch live XFL games and the subscription gives you access to 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch XFL games live on ESPN, ESPN2, FX and ABC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.
ESPN+ will stream every single XFL game during the 2023 season for only $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.