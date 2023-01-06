How to Watch XFL Games Live Without Cable in 2023

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On Saturday, February 18, the XFL makes its long-awaited return for the 2023 season. At kickoff, this will be the third version of the XFL, and the season will run from February to April which will include a 10-game regular season and four playoff games. ESPN's family of networks will be the exclusive broadcast partner for the league's relaunch.

The upcoming season will be the league's second season after the remainder of the 2020 season was canceled after 5 weeks due to the pandemic, and the third season to carry the XFL name after the original XFL ceased operations in 2001. The first two incarnations of the league were owned by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, however, after the 2020 season suspended operations, former WWE Superstar turned actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson purchased the league under his Alpha Acquico LLC.

Divisions and Teams

For the 2023 season, the XFL will consist of two divisions (North and South) that will have four teams each. Each division is broken down below.

XFL North: D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers

D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers XFL South: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas

When to Watch

2023 XFL Schedule Week Date Time (ET) Teams (Away vs. Home) Network Week 1 Saturday, February 18, 2023 3:00 PM Vegas Vipers vs Arlington Renegades ABC/ESPN+

Saturday, February 18, 2023 8:30 PM Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN/FX/ESPN+

Sunday, February 19, 2023 3:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, February 19, 2023 8:00 PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders ESPN/ESPN+ Week 2 Thursday, February 23, 2023 9:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX/ESPN+

Saturday, February 25, 2023 7:00 PM D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers FX/ESPN+

Sunday, February 26, 2023 4:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Orlando Guardians ESPN/ESPN+

Sunday, February 26, 2023 7:00 PM Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2/ESPN+ Week 3 Saturday, March 4, 2023 7:00 PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs Vegas Vipers FX/ESPN+

Sunday, March 5, 2023 1:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs D.C. Defenders FX/ESPN+

Sunday, March 5, 2023 4:00 PM Orlando Guardians vs Arlington Renegades FX/ESPN+

Sunday, March 5, 2023 8:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2/ESPN+ Week 4 Saturday, March 11, 2023 7:00 PM Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians FX/ESPN+

Saturday, March 11, 2023 10:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX/ESPN+

Sunday, March 12, 2023 4:00 PM Arlington Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN2/ESPN+

Sunday, March 12, 2023 7:00 PM Vegas Vipers vs D.C. Defenders ESPN2/ESPN+ Week 5 Thursday, March 16, 2023 9:00 PM Houston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX/ESPN+

Saturday, March 18, 2023 7:00 PM D.C. Defenders vs St. Louis Battlehawks FX/ESPN+

Saturday, March 18, 2023 10:00 PM Orlando Guardians vs Vegas Vipers FX/ESPN+

Sunday, March 19, 2023 10:00 PM Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas ESPN2/ESPN+ Week 6 Saturday, March 25, 2023 1:30 PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs Orlando Guardians ESPN/ESPN+

Saturday, March 25, 2023 7:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs Vegas Vipers FX/ESPN+

Sunday, March 26, 2023 3:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades ABC/ESPN+

Monday, March 27, 2023 7:00 PM Houston Roughnecks vs D.C. Defenders FX/ESPN+ Week 7 Friday, March 31, 2023 7:00 PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington Renegades FX/ESPN+

Saturday, April 1, 2023 3:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2/ESPN+

Saturday, April 1, 2023 6:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas Vipers ESPN/ESPN+

Sunday, April 2, 2023 7:00 PM D.C. Defenders vs Orlando Guardians FX/ESPN+ Week 8 Saturday, April 8, 2023 1:00 PM Vegas Vipers vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN/ESPN+

Saturday, April 8, 2023 4:00 PM Arlington Renegades vs Orlando Guardians ESPN/ESPN+

Sunday, April 9, 2023 3:00 PM Houston Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, April 9, 2023 7:00 PM D.C. Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons ESPN2/ESPN+ Week 9 Saturday, April 15, 2023 12:30 PM Vegas Vipers vs Houston Roughnecks ABC/ESPN+

Saturday, April 15, 2023 7:00 PM Orlando Guardians vs San Antonio Brahmas ESPN2/ESPN+

Sunday, April 16, 2023 12:00 PM Arlington Renegades vs D.C. Defenders ESPN/ESPN+

Sunday, April 16, 2023 3:00 PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN/ESPN+ Week 10 Saturday, April 22, 2023 12:00 PM Orlando Guardians vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN/ESPN+

Saturday, April 22, 2023 3:00 PM D.C Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, April 23, 2023 3:00 PM Houston Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades ESPN/ESPN+

Sunday, April 23, 2023 9:00 PM Vegas Vipers vs Seattle Sea Dragons ESPN2/ESPN+ Week 11 Saturday, April 29, 2023 7:00 PM Semifinal #1 ESPN2/ESPN+

Sunday, April 30, 2023 3:00 PM Semifinal #2 ESPN/ESPN+ Week 13 Saturday, May 13, 2023 3:00 PM XFL Championship Game ABC/ESPN+

How to Watch the XFL Live in 2023

43 XFL games will air live in 2023, consisting of 40 regular season games, two playoffs, and one championship game with ABC airing 7 games, ESPN and ESPN2 airing 22 games, and FX will air 15 games. All games will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Where to Stream XFL Games Live

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch XFL Games Live for Free

Catch live XFL games on ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch XFL Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes FX, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Eligible subscribers can get $30 off over their first three months for a limited time.



Watch XFL Games Live on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch the XFL live on ESPN, ESPN2, FX, and ABC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.



Watch XFL Games Live on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can stream XFL games live on ESPN, ESPN2, FX, ABC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch XFL Games Live on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch XFL games live on ESPN, ESPN2, and FX. For $55 per month, with a Sling Orange + Blue subscription, you can watch live XFL games and the subscription gives you access to 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.

Watch XFL Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch XFL games live on ESPN, ESPN2, FX and ABC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Watch XFL Games Live on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream every single XFL game during the 2023 season for only $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

