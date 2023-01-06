X

How to Watch XFL Games Live Without Cable in 2023

Spring football will kick off with the third version of the XFL launching on Saturday, February 13. Here's how to watch every single game during the upcoming season

Raymond McCain

On Saturday, February 18, the XFL makes its long-awaited return for the 2023 season.  At kickoff, this will be the third version of the XFL, and the season will run from February to April which will include a 10-game regular season and four playoff games. ESPN's family of networks will be the exclusive broadcast partner for the league's relaunch.

The upcoming season will be the league's second season after the remainder of the 2020 season was canceled after 5 weeks due to the pandemic, and the third season to carry the XFL name after the original XFL ceased operations in 2001. The first two incarnations of the league were owned by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, however, after the 2020 season suspended operations, former WWE Superstar turned actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson purchased the league under his Alpha Acquico LLC.

Divisions and Teams

For the 2023 season, the XFL will consist of two divisions (North and South) that will have four teams each. Each division is broken down below.

  • XFL North: D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers
  • XFL South: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas

When to Watch

2023 XFL Schedule

Week DateTime (ET)Teams (Away vs. Home)Network
Week 1 Saturday, February 18, 20233:00 PMVegas Vipers vs Arlington RenegadesABC/ESPN+

 Saturday, February 18, 20238:30 PMOrlando Guardians vs Houston RoughnecksESPN/FX/ESPN+

 Sunday, February 19, 20233:00 PMSt. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio BrahmasABC/ESPN+

 Sunday, February 19, 20238:00 PMSeattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. DefendersESPN/ESPN+
Week 2 Thursday, February 23, 20239:00 PMSt. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea DragonsFX/ESPN+

Saturday, February 25, 20237:00 PMD.C. Defenders vs Vegas VipersFX/ESPN+

Sunday, February 26, 20234:00 PMSan Antonio Brahmas vs Orlando GuardiansESPN/ESPN+

Sunday, February 26, 20237:00 PMArlington Renegades vs Houston RoughnecksESPN2/ESPN+
Week 3 Saturday, March 4, 20237:00 PMSeattle Sea Dragons vs Vegas VipersFX/ESPN+

Sunday, March 5, 20231:00 PMSt. Louis Battlehawks vs D.C. DefendersFX/ESPN+

Sunday, March 5, 20234:00 PMOrlando Guardians vs Arlington RenegadesFX/ESPN+

Sunday, March 5, 20238:00 PMSan Antonio Brahmas vs Houston RoughnecksESPN2/ESPN+
Week 4 Saturday, March 11, 20237:00 PMHouston Roughnecks vs Orlando GuardiansFX/ESPN+

Saturday, March 11, 202310:00 PMSan Antonio Brahmas vs Seattle Sea DragonsFX/ESPN+

Sunday, March 12, 20234:00 PMArlington Renegades vs St. Louis BattlehawksESPN2/ESPN+

Sunday, March 12, 20237:00 PMVegas Vipers vs D.C. DefendersESPN2/ESPN+
Week 5 Thursday, March 16, 20239:00 PMHouston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea DragonsFX/ESPN+

Saturday, March 18, 20237:00 PMD.C. Defenders vs St. Louis BattlehawksFX/ESPN+

Saturday, March 18, 202310:00 PMOrlando Guardians vs Vegas VipersFX/ESPN+

Sunday, March 19, 202310:00 PMArlington Renegades vs San Antonio BrahmasESPN2/ESPN+
Week 6 Saturday, March 25, 20231:30 PMSeattle Sea Dragons vs Orlando GuardiansESPN/ESPN+

Saturday, March 25, 20237:00 PMSt. Louis Battlehawks vs Vegas VipersFX/ESPN+

Sunday, March 26, 20233:00 PMSan Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington RenegadesABC/ESPN+

Monday, March 27, 20237:00 PMHouston Roughnecks vs D.C. DefendersFX/ESPN+
Week 7 Friday, March 31, 20237:00 PMSeattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington RenegadesFX/ESPN+

Saturday, April 1, 20233:00 PMSt. Louis Battlehawks vs Houston RoughnecksESPN2/ESPN+

Saturday, April 1, 20236:00 PMSan Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas VipersESPN/ESPN+

Sunday, April 2, 20237:00 PMD.C. Defenders vs Orlando GuardiansFX/ESPN+
Week 8 Saturday, April 8, 20231:00 PMVegas Vipers vs St. Louis BattlehawksESPN/ESPN+

Saturday, April 8, 20234:00 PMArlington Renegades vs Orlando GuardiansESPN/ESPN+

Sunday, April 9, 20233:00 PMHouston Roughnecks vs San Antonio BrahmasABC/ESPN+

Sunday, April 9, 20237:00 PMD.C. Defenders vs Seattle Sea DragonsESPN2/ESPN+
Week 9 Saturday, April 15, 202312:30 PMVegas Vipers vs Houston RoughnecksABC/ESPN+

Saturday, April 15, 20237:00 PMOrlando Guardians vs San Antonio BrahmasESPN2/ESPN+

Sunday, April 16, 202312:00 PMArlington Renegades vs D.C. DefendersESPN/ESPN+

Sunday, April 16, 20233:00 PMSeattle Sea Dragons vs St. Louis BattlehawksESPN/ESPN+
Week 10 Saturday, April 22, 202312:00 PMOrlando Guardians vs St. Louis BattlehawksESPN/ESPN+

Saturday, April 22, 20233:00 PMD.C Defenders vs San Antonio BrahmasABC/ESPN+

Sunday, April 23, 20233:00 PMHouston Roughnecks vs Arlington RenegadesESPN/ESPN+

Sunday, April 23, 20239:00 PMVegas Vipers vs Seattle Sea DragonsESPN2/ESPN+
Week 11 Saturday, April 29, 20237:00 PMSemifinal #1ESPN2/ESPN+

Sunday, April 30, 20233:00 PMSemifinal #2ESPN/ESPN+
Week 13 Saturday, May 13, 20233:00 PMXFL Championship GameABC/ESPN+

How to Watch the XFL Live in 2023

43 XFL games will air live in 2023, consisting of 40 regular season games, two playoffs, and one championship game with ABC airing 7 games, ESPN and ESPN2 airing 22 games, and FX will air 15 games. All games will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Where to Stream XFL Games Live


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHuluSlingYouTube TV
ABC
ESPN
ESPN2
FX

Watch XFL Games Live for Free

Catch live XFL games on ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch XFL Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes FX, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Eligible subscribers can get $30 off over their first three months for a limited time.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM


Watch XFL Games Live on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch the XFL live on ESPN, ESPN2, FX, and ABC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events. 

Watch on fuboTV


Watch XFL Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can stream XFL games live on ESPN, ESPN2, FX, ABC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch on Hulu


Watch XFL Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch XFL games live on ESPN, ESPN2, and FX. For $55 per month, with a Sling Orange + Blue subscription, you can watch live XFL games and the subscription gives you access to 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.

Watch on Sling

Watch XFL Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch XFL games live on ESPN, ESPN2, FX and ABC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

Watch XFL Games Live on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream every single XFL game during the 2023 season for only $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. 

Watch on ESPN+

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.  