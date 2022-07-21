After a thrilling Day 1, X Games 2022 continues with Moto X and BMX disciplines today. From Big Air to Best Trick, competitors will be pulling out all of the stops for a chance to walk away with the gold.

The world's best skateboarders, BMXers, and Moto X athletes return to Southern California, the birthplace of action sports, for X Games 2022. This year's Summer X Games will have more than 15 hours of live action and the inclusion of two new disciplines: Skateboard and BMX MegaPark. Five-time X-Games gold medalist Elliot Sloan's SloanYard venue will also be a new edition to the event.

In an interview with XGames.com, Sloan stated the following about the SloanYard:

"I grew up watching X Games - to have it at my house is a dream come true and I don't think 13-year-old me would've ever believed it," said Sloan. "Creating 'The SloanYard' and MegaPark took a very long time and to see it all come together and be included in X Games is so awesome. Thanks to ESPN and Monster Energy for the opportunity and to Skatelite for re-sheeting all the ramps!"

The Slayground (Axell Hodges' motocross compound), and the CA Training Facility (CATF) are returning venues for this year's games. The disciplines that will be showcased at this year's games are as follows:

Skateboard: MegaPark, Park (M & W), Street (M & W), Street Best Trick, Vert, Vert Best Trick

BMX: Dirt, Dave Mirra's Park Best Trick, MegaPark, Park, Street

Moto X: 110s, Best Trick, Best Whip, Freestyle, QuarterPipe High Air

The full list of scheduled competitors for each event can be found at the bottom of the page with the full schedule.

There will not be any spectators in attendance at the competition; however, action sports fans can find out how to stream X Games 2022, below.

When to Watch

Six events are scheduled to take place today and they'll all be available to stream on ESPN+.

Monster Energy Moto X Freestyle: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – ESPN+

Moto X Best Whip: 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — ESPN+

BMX Dirt: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – ESPN+

Moto X 110s: 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN+

Moto X Best Trick: 7:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. — ESPN+

Moto X QuarterPipe High Air: 9:15 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. ET – ESPN+

How to Watch X Games 2022

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ will combine to cover all of the action at X Games 2022 in SoCal. This year's event is the first time that the competitions will stream live on ESPN+ which will broadcast every single moment of action.

X Games 2022 Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch X Games 2022 for Free

Catch all of ABC's coverage of X Games 2022 by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch X Games 2022 on ESPN+

For only $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, fans of action sports can watch all of X Games 2022 live from SoCal on ESPN+. ESPN+ has thousands of live events, original studio shows, acclaimed series that are exclusive to the streaming services, and much more.

Upgrade to the Disney Bundle for $13.99 per month to watch ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (w/Ads), or enjoy with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99 per month.

Watch X Games 2022 on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, ESPN, ESP2N and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.



Watch the X Games 2022 on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch this year's X Games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.



Watch the X Games 2022 on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch all of the big air and tricks at X Games 2022 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch the X Games 2022 on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch X Games 2022 ESPN and ESPN2. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch the X Games live on ESPN and ESPN2. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.



Watch the X Games 2022 on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of this year's X Games on ESPN, and ABC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.



Watch the X Games 2022 on Mobile Apps



Viewers can stream the X Games 2022 on the ESPN app, and ESPN.com. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN.

Behind-the-scenes X Games content will be available on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat. On TikTok, #XGames will give fans a chance to have their own content to be featured during the event.

X Games 2022 Schedule Date Competitions Time (ET) Network Wednesday, July 20 Pacifico Skateboard Vert 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ESPN+

Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+

BMX MegaPark 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ESPN+ Thursday, July 21 Monster Energy Moto X Freestyle 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN+

Moto X Best Whip 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+

BMX Dirt 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ESPN+

Moto X 110s 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Moto X Best Trick 7:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. ESPN+

Moto X QuarterPipe High Air 9:15 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. ESPN+ Friday, July 22 Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark, BMX Street, Moto X QuarterPipe High Air 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Saturday, July 23 Women's Skateboard Park, Monster Energy Moto X Freestyle, BMX Park, Moto X Best Trick, Men's Skateboard Street 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

Skateboard Street Best Trick 6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. ESPN+

Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick, Pacifico Skateboard Vert, Moto X Best Whip 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Sunday, July 24 BMX Dirt, Real Street Best Trick, Women's Skateboard Street, Moto X 110s, Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick, BMX MegaPark Men's Skateboard Park 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

X Games 2022 Invited Athletes Men's Skateboard Park Women's Skateboard Park Men's Skateboard Street Women's Skateboard Street Skateboard MegaPark Skateboard Vert Gavin Bottger Tate Carew Jagger Eaton Luiz Francisco Liam Pace Keegan Palmer Tristan Rennie Tom Schaar Kieran Woolley Jake Wooten Lizzie Armanto Sky Brown Yurin Fujii Cocona Hiraki Ruby Lilley Kisa Nakamura Minna Stess Mami Tezuka Bryce Wettstein Sakura Yosozumi Jagger Eaton Jamie Foy Kelvin Hoefler Yuto Horigome Nyjah Huston Dashawn Jordan Vincent Milou Shane O'neill Mark Siciu Ishod Wair Samarria Brevard Leticia Bufoni Chloe Covell Rayssa Leal Funa Nakayama Aori Nishimura Momiji Nishiya Poe Pinson Pamela Rosa Roos Zwetsloot Mitchie Brusco Edouard Damestoy Rony Gomes Clay Kreiner Italo Penarrubia Elliot Sloan Tom Schaar Trey Wood Mitchie Brusco Edouard Damestoy Rony Gomes Gui Khury Clay Kreiner Bucky Lasek Paul Luc Ronchetti Elliot Sloan Moto Shibata Jimmy Wilkins Skateboard Vert Best Trick BMX Park Dave Mirra BMX Park BT BMX Street BMX Dirt BMX MegaPark Mitchie Brusco Edouard Damestoy Rony Gomes Gui Khury Clay Kreiner Elliot Sloan Moto Shibata Jimmy Wilkins Declan Brooks Pat Casey Justin Dowell Dennis Enarson Brandon Loupos Logan Martin Rim Nakamura Kevin Peraza Daniel Sandoval Jose Torres Pat Casey Jeremy Malott Daniel Sandoval Mike Varga Ryan Williams Courage Adams Alex Donnachie Chad Kerley Lewis Mills Kevin Peraza Felix Prangenberg Matt Ray Broc Raiford Garrett Reynolds Devon Smilie Andy Buckworth Pat Casey Gabriel Chaves Dawid Godziek Brandon Loupos Logan Martin Daniel Sandoval Jaie Toohey Bryce Tryon Mike Varga Andy Buckworth Pat Casey Mykel Larrin Daniel Sandoval Jaie Toohey Bryce Tryon Morgan Wade Ryan Williams Moto X Best Whip Moto X Freestyle Moto X 110s Moto X Best Trick Moto X QP High Air

Tyler Bereman Corey Creed Axell Hodges Jarryd McNeil Tom Parsons Josh Sheehan Julien Vanstippen Genki Watanabe Luc Ackermann Rob Adelberg Harry Bink Taka Higashino Axell Hodges David Rinaldo Josh Sheehan Jackson Strong Axell Hodges Pat Casey Banks Hovey Jarryd McNeil Daisuke Suzuki Colby Raha Tim Ritson Luc Ackermann Rob Adelberg Harry Bink David Rinaldo Josh Sheehan Jackson Strong Tyler Bereman Corey Creed Kohl Denney Axell Hodges Jarryd McNeil Colby Raha



