Live from Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, the inaugural USFL Championship Game will feature the league's best team, the 9-1 Birmingham Stallions taking on the league's hottest scoring team, the 6-4 Philadelphia Stars.

During the regular season, the Stallions stampeded to a decisive 31-17 victory over the Stars in Week 5. The Stars led the USFL in points per game, scoring 26.2 ppg; however, defensively they tied for the most points allowed with 24.3 ppg. This Independence Day weekend, they'll be playing against an explosive Stallions defense that only allowed 16.9 ppg, which was the second-lowest in the USFL.

Find out how to watch the USFL Championship Game, below.

When to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 3

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Where to Watch: FOX

How to Watch

FOX will be handling all of the coverage of this year's USFL Championship game.

2022 USFL Championship Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the USFL Championship Game for Free

Catch all of the FOX coverage of the USFL Championship by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what FOX channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the USFL Championship Game on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $54.99/mo., the Entertainment package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes FOX. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 65 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New and eligible returning subscribers can watch the game and more with a 5-day free trial and get the DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment package for $54.99 for the first two months, which is a savings of $30 over two months.

Watch the USFL Championship Game on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's USFL Championship Game on FOX via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the USFL Championship Game on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the event on FOX, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the USFL Championship Game on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch coverage of the USFL Championship Game on FOX. For $35 per month, a Sling Blue subscription, allows you to watch the game on FOX, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month.

Watch the USFL Championship Game on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the USFL title game on FOX for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.