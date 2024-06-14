The McGregor vs Chandler Fight Is Canceled: Here's What's Happening Now

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's official. After years of anticipation and what promised to be an iconic return, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's highly-anticipated bout at UFC 303 in Vegas later this month has been called off.

McGregor's absence from competing in the UFC began with an injury in his last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. McGregor was slated to return to the octagon to square off against lightweight fighter Michael Chandler on Saturday, June 29th, 2024. Back in May, UFC CEO Dana White announced that the gate for the fight would set a record of $20 million.

McGregor vs Chandler UFC

However, since a UFC press conference in Dublin was canceled back when it was scheduled to occur on June 3rd, rumors began to swirl around the main event and whether or not it was actually going to happen. Just days before the fight was canceled, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani stated through a viral video that the main event was in limbo, and the UFC was potentially looking for a last-minute replacement fight if the McGregor vs. Chandler match were to get postponed.

On Thursday, June 13, White officially announced the event was, in fact, canceled due to an injury McGregor is dealing with.This is the first time in McGregor's UFC career that he has pulled out of a match for any reason.

The call off adds another twist to the ongoing saga between McGregor and Chandler. Back in 2022, Chandler, a former Bellator MMA champion, threw down the gauntlet and called out McGregor. The UFC took the excitement up a notch by announcing that the two would coach against each other on The Ultimate Fighter reality series in early 2023, a spectacle that went ahead as planned that spring. Despite the buzz, various factors delayed setting a fight date until early this year. Now, with the latest development, fans are left eagerly anticipating what comes next in this thrilling rivalry.

What Happens Next?

Though McGregor and Chandler are no longer entering the octagon, the show must go on. The new event scheduled is a light heavyweight fight between Brazilian MMA artist Alex Pereira and Czech MMA artist Jiří Procházka.

White also unveiled two more electrifying matchups for the card: Brazilian MMA artist Diego Lopes will face off against American MMA artist Brian Ortega in the highly-anticipated co-main event, while New Zealand's Carlos Ulberg is set to take on the U.S.'s Anthony Smith in a thrilling light heavyweight bout. This shake-up comes after Chicago's Jamahal Hill, originally scheduled for the co-main event, was unfortunately sidelined due to injury. These new fighters promise to deliver all the action and excitement fans have been craving. Hopefully they'll fill the void McGregor and Chandler are leaving.

The fight will continue to take place in Vegas on Saturday, June 29th, 2024.

