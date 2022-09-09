How to Watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz Live on September 10

Live from T-Mobile Arena, UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz will feature 13 bouts inside of the Octagon. The main event is a welterweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) and Nate Diaz (20-13).

Fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden, Chimaev has become a rising star in the UFC and was voted 2020 Breakthrough Fighter of the Year. He's heading into his first UFC PPV main event after winning 10 of his 11 fights by knockout or submission and he holds the record for the fastest consecutive wins in the modern UFC era with 2 wins in 10 days. Recently, he won his sixth bout in the UFC after defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Fighting out of Stockton, Ultimate Fighter Season 5-winner Nate Diaz is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. Recently, Diaz'S MMA career has been unsuccessful inside the Octagon after losing 3 of his last 4 bouts. He was the first fighter to defeat Conor McGregor and has 11 career wins by submission. This is the last fight on his current UFC contract and he's been with the promotion since 2007. Diaz has been a gatekeeper of sorts for the champion as the past 4 men to defeat him have received title shots in their next fight.

Find out how you can watch all of the hard-hitting action inside of the Octagon at UFC 279, below.

When to Watch

Early prelims begin on Saturday, September 10, at 6:00 p.m. ET, prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. The main card is a pay-per-view event that existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase for $74.99, and new subscribers can save 30% by purchasing UFC 279 and signing up for the ESPN+ Annual Plan for $124.98. Click here to sign up.

The early prelims will also air on UFC Fight Pass, while ESPNEWS will air the prelims. Subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo can watch preliminary matches on ESPNEWS depending on their service and plan.

What's the Schedule?

Early Prelims — Beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET

#15 Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf [Women's Featherweight]

Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili [Bantamweight]

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed [Women's Strawweight

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse [Welterweight]

Prelims — Beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa [Featherweight]

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj [Catchweight (220 lb)]

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett [Middleweight]

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett [Heavyweight]

Main Card— Beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz [Welterweight]

Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson [Welterweight]

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez [Catchweight (180 lb)]

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson [Women's Bantamweight]

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cuțelaba [Light Heavyweight]

