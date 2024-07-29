How to Watch the US Open Tennis Championships 2024

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nothing says summer in New York like hopping aboard a Queens-bound 7 train on your way to the US Open Tennis Championships. When you arrive at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and toss back some honey deuce cocktails, it's hard not to get swept up in the incredible history of America's Grand Slam tournament. But, if you're not in the Big Apple, it's time to learn how to watch the US Open Tennis Championships in 2024.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their Women's Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Elsa/Getty Images

Nearly every tennis legend has won at least one US Open title. Hometown hero John McEnroe won four. Legendary players Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer each won five. Serena Williams, who played her final match at the 2022 Open, co-holds the women's record with five championship victories. At the US Open, stars are born and legends are made.

Perhaps no Open proved that more than last year's event, when Novak Djokovic captured another title in his quest to become one of the greatest tennis players in history. And Coco Gauff, only 19 years old, won her first US Open championship in front of her fellow Americans. Of course, the world will be watching to see if both can successfully defend their titles.

The 2023 US Open set an all-time Grand Slam attendance record, welcoming 957,387 fans across 20 days. Might that record be surpassed again? Hey, anything can happen in Queens. This year's Open will undoubtedly stun spectators, break hearts, and unleash more than a few tears. It always does.

The 2024 US Open runs from Monday, August 19 through Sunday, September 8. For the 10th straight year, ESPN will be the tournament's exclusive broadcasting partner. Here's all you need to know to catch every serve, slice, and slam in this year's US Open tennis championship.

How to Watch the US Open Tennis Championships on ESPN+



All 2024 US Open matches and courts will be streaming live on ESPN+. A subscription will run you $10.99/month. You can also watch replays of any matches you might've missed, so you're not at the mercy of scheduling. Once the Grand Slam is over, you can watch just about any sport imaginable on ESPN+, including UFC events, college football, NFL games, baseball, soccer, hockey, golf, and, of course, tennis. You can also access ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary library, which includes "This Is What They Want," a movie about Jimmy Connors and the 1991 US Open.

How to Watch the US Open Tennis Championships on Fubo



If you're looking to watch the 2024 US Open, Fubo is a great choice. Enjoy coverage of the tournament with a seven-day free trial. After that, continue with Fubo for as little as $79.99 per month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, you won't miss any of the action. Plus, with the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, it's ideal for sharing with friends and family.

How to Watch the US Open Tennis Championships on DIRECTV STREAM



Prepare for the US Open with DIRECTV STREAM's premier live sports coverage. Catch all the action on ESPN, and explore discounted sports packages. Choose the Entertainment + Sports Pack for $84.98 per month for the initial three months or the Choice + Sports Pack for $98.99 per month for the first month, saving $44.99. For an impressive range of content, opt for the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $109.99 per month for the first month, featuring 160+ channels and a $44.99 savings.

How to Watch the US Open Tennis Championships on Hulu + Live TV

For comprehensive coverage of the US Open, consider Hulu + Live TV at $77/month. Dive into the live action on ESPN, and when play is finished for the day, check out a wide selection of shows and movies. With unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, Hulu + Live TV is a great fit for diverse households. Plus, enjoy family movie nights with included Disney+.

How to Watch the US Open Tennis Championships on Sling TV



Sling TV provides a great option for watching the US Open. Currently, you can get the Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30/month for the first month, granting access to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for the entire tournament.

How to Watch the US Open Tennis Championships from anywhere with a VPN



If you're outside the US, you can still catch the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs hide your location, allowing you to access US streaming platforms such as ESPN+. Private Internet Access starts at $2 per month, while ExpressVPN is offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.