How to Watch the U.S. Open Golf Championship in 2024

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 professional golfer in the world, has certainly had an eventful spring. Last month, he and his wife welcomed their first child into the world. Then eleven days later, Scheffler was arrested at the PGA Championship after an incident with a police officer (the charges were later dropped). Now he must face another daunting task: winning his third career major championship at the U.S. Open on Course No. 2 at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

And for you, a task less daunting. You need to learn how to watch the U.S. Open Golf Championship and find out if Scheffler will do what all of his fans are expecting him to: win.

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: U.S. Open flags fly over the range during practice for the U.S. Open on the No. 2 Course at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024, in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Scheffler has never won a U.S. Open before, but he enters this year's contest as the hands-down favorite. It's easy to see why. He's won more titles prior to the Open than any other player in decades. Oddsmakers give him a 4-1 chance of taking the prize, with Rory McIlroy the next highest favorite at 9-1 odds. In other words, the major is Scheffler's to lose. But anything can happen when you're out on the fairway. Indeed, you might even get arrested on your way to the fairway.

Whether or not Scheffler captures the third major of his career will be the dominant story going into the Open, which starts on Thursday, June 13 and ends Sunday, June 16. If Scheffler can pull it off, he'll become only the second player (after Tiger Woods) to win the U.S. Open while ranked world number one.

From the first drive to the final putt, here's how to catch all the U.S. Open action and witness (perhaps) Scottie Scheffler continue his journey into golf immortality.

How to Watch the U.S. Open with Cable

Hint: if you don't have cable, you'll need access to USA, NBC, and the Golf Channel.

The USA Network will be providing lots of U.S. Open coverage throughout the four-day event. On Thursday, June 13, full Round 1 coverage will air from 6:30 a.m. ET until 5 p.m. ET. On Saturday, June 15, you can catch Round 3 action on USA from 10 a.m. ET until noon. Finally, on Sunday, you can watch Round 4 coverage from 9 a.m. ET until 12 p.m. ET.

NBC will host primetime coverage of the U.S. Open from Friday, June 14 until Sunday, June 16. On Friday, tune in to NBC from 1 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET for Round 2 play. On Saturday, Round 3 will be on NBC nearly all day, from noon until 8 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the final round of U.S. Open action will be on NBC from noon until 7 p.m. ET.

Finally, The Golf Channel will host its Golf Central: Live from the U.S. Open program every day of the tournament. On Thursday, June 13, coverage will run from 8 p.m. ET until 10 p.m. ET. On Friday, June 14, the program will air from 7 p.m. ET until 9 p.m. ET. On Saturday, the program will air at two different times: in the morning, from 8 a.m. ET until 10 a.m. ET, and again in the evening from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. And lastly, on Sunday you can catch Golf Central: Live from the U.S. Open on the Golf Channel from 8 a.m. ET until 10 a.m. ET, and then again from 7 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the U.S. Open on Peacock



Round 1 and Round 2 coverage of the U.S. Open will be live on Peacock on Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14. On Thursday, Peacock will take over the broadcast from the USA Network at 5 p.m. ET and conclude at 8 p.m. ET. On Friday, Peacock will host early coverage of Round 2 from 6:30 a.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET. At that point, the broadcast will shift to NBC. But once primetime coverage wraps on NBC at 7 p.m. ET, Peacock will resume Round 2 action until 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the U.S. Open on Fubo

If you're looking to watch the 2024 U.S. Open, Fubo is a great choice. Enjoy all the coverage of the tournament with a seven-day free trial. After that, continue with Fubo for as little as $79.99 per month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including the USA Network, NBC, and the Golf Channel, you won't miss any of the action. Plus, with the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, it's ideal for sharing with friends and family.

How to Watch the U.S. Open on DIRECTV STREAM

Prepare for the U.S. Open with DIRECTV STREAM's premier live sports coverage. Catch all the action on NBC and USA, and explore discounted sports packages. Choose the Entertainment + Sports Pack for $84.98 per month for the initial three months or the Choice + Sports Pack for $98.99 per month for the first month, saving $44.99. For an impressive range of content, opt for the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $109.99 per month for the first month, featuring 160+ channels and a $44.99 savings.

How to Watch the U.S. Open on Hulu + Live TV

For comprehensive coverage of the U.S. Open, consider Hulu + Live TV at $77/month. Dive into the live action on NBC and USA, and when play is finished for the day, check out a wide selection of shows and movies. With unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, Hulu + Live TV is a great fit for diverse households. Plus, enjoy family movie nights with included Disney+.

How to Watch the U.S. Open on Sling TV

Sling TV is a stellar way to watch the U.S. Open. Currently, you can get the Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30/month for the first month, granting access to NBC and USA for the tournament.

How to Watch the U.S. Open from anywhere with a VPN

If you're outside the US, you can still catch the 2024 U.S. Open using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs hide your location, allowing you to access US streaming platforms such as NBC and the USA Network. Private Internet Access starts at $2 per month, while ExpressVPN is offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.