How to Watch The US Open 2023

Peacock TV

Another year, another US Open, right? Wrong. The US Open is being held in Los Angeles for the first time in 75 years. Few PGA Tour players have spent a lot of time at LA Country Club, and the 123rd edition of one of the biggest tournaments of the year is already shaping up to be a doozy. You can stream every swing no matter where you are this weekend.

The US Open started Thursday, June 15 and runs through the 18th, and the bulk of the televised coverage of the tournament is available to stream on Peacock, with an ad-supported Premium subscription that'll run you $5 for a month.

The weekday action starts on Peacock each morning at 9:40am ET. On Thursday and Friday, afternoon coverage picks up on USA Network at 1pm ET/4pm PT, with primetime coverage on NBC and Peacock starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT. USA Network isn't included with a standard Peacock subscription, and you'll need a subscription with a streaming TV provider like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Stream.

Coverage begins at 1pm ET on Saturday, and then at noon ET on Sunday--all coverage on both of these days will stream on Peacock. NBC will also have the afternoon coverage each day, if you have a traditional cable package. But to watch morning coverage on Friday and Sunday, you have to be subscribed to Peacock. You can see the full schedule here.

US Open - First and Second Round Schedule (June 15-16)

Morning: 6:40am PT / 9:40am ET on Peacock

6:40am PT / 9:40am ET on Peacock Afternoon: 10am PT / 1pm ET on USA

10am PT / 1pm ET on USA Evening: 5pm PT / 8pm ET on Peacock/NBC

US Open - Weekend Schedule (June 17-18)

Third Round: 10am PT / 1pm ET on Peacock/NBC

10am PT / 1pm ET on Peacock/NBC Final Round (morning): 9am PT / 12pm ET on Peacock

9am PT / 12pm ET on Peacock Final Round (afternoon): 10am PT / 1pm ET on Peacock/NBC

During those times when USA Network is carrying the broadcast, Peacock will still be running a number of all-access streams--ones where you can follow specific groups of golfers, or the "featured holes" stream that will stay focused on a few key parts of the course.

The US Open is being held in Los Angeles for the first time since 1948. The vaunted Los Angeles Country Club is a unique track that is best-known for its five Par 3 holes, including two that will stretch nearly 300 yards this weekend and another that will play as little as 80 yards.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win, followed by World No. 2 Jon Rahm. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka, who recently won his fifth Major at the PGA Championship, has a chance to tie Phil Mickelson's Major total at a younger age than Mickelson won his first. PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy has struggled as of late but still arrived at Los Angeles Country Club with the fourth best odds.

If you're outside of the US and don't have access to those platforms due to your region, you can bypass those restrictions by using a VPN like ExpressVPN. If you purchase a 12-month plan through the link below, you'll get three months for free.

