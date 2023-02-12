Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show 2022: Who's Performing & How to Watch

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Super Bowl LVII takes place on February 12, when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles take the field in Glendale, Arizona. While millions will be watching the game, many will be tuning in just for the halftime show with Rihanna.

Rihanna has had 31 songs in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. While her last album, "Anti," was released in 2016, the singer released two new songs recently for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, "Lift Me Up" and "Born Again."

Seth Dudowsky, NFL's head of music said in a statement: "We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

Here's everything you need to know about the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Who is Performing at Halftime for Super Bowl 57?

Rihanna will be performing at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

When to Watch the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show

Kickoff time for the game is 6:30 p.m. ET. The halftime show typically begins between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. ET. If you aren't watching the game but want to make sure you don't miss the halftime show, you can record the Super Bowl with a live TV streaming service and skip ahead to the show when you watch later.

How to Stream the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show

Super Bowl 57 will air on FOX this year. You can stream the Super Bowl through the FOX Sports website, or with a live TV streaming service.

Where to Stream the Super Bowl and Halftime Show

FOX will be home to all the live action of Super Bowl LVII. Most streaming services offer Fox and you can find out how to stream the game and Rihanna's performance, below.

Where to Stream Fox

DIRECTV STREAM fubo TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FOX ✔ ✔ ✔

✔





Watch the Halftime Show on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV offers the Big Game. The streaming service includes Fox, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.



Watch the Halftime Show on DIRECTV STREAM



For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes the NFL's championship game on Fox. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $30 across three months.



Watch the Halftime Show on fuboTV



For $74.99 per month, subscribers can watch the game live on FOX on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.



Watch the Halftime Show on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the Super Bowl live on Fox for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.



Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.