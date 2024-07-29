How to Watch The Rugby Championship 2024

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

New Zealand has long dominated The Rugby Championship. Not only are the kiwis defending champs, but they've won a whopping ten out of the last twelve titles. This year's competition will be the thirteenth edition of the southern hemisphere rugby union bout, with South Africa, Australia, and Argentina all hoping to knock New Zealand off its pedestal. Although the All Black are the favorites to win it all in 2024, their path to victory may not be as easy as some predict. Here's how to watch The Rugby Championship this year.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: The All Black celebrate after they defeated the Wallabies during the The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between the Australia Wallabies and the New Zealand All Blacks at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 29, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

South Africa, which last won The Rugby Championship in 2019, is currently ranked number one in the men's world rugby rankings, with 93.11 points. New Zealand is third with 90.37 points. South Africa is also the only team to have won the Rugby World Cup four times, most recently in 2023. With a rivalry stretching back more than a century, can the Springboks take down their foes, the All Blacks?

Not to be outdone, Argentina has had some success against New Zealand in the not-too-distant past. The Pumas defeated New Zealand 25 to 15 in 2020, earning their first win over the All Blacks. They beat New Zealand again in 2022, this time in New Zealand. Currently ranked seventh in the world, can the Pumas pull off an upset this year?

Then there's Australia, the ninth best team in the world according to the world rankings. The Wallabies, along with South Africa, are one of only two teams to have overcome New Zealand to win The Rugby Championship in the last decade. Will the Wallabies hop their way to a stunning victory?

All of these questions will be answered beginning August 10, when Australia and South Africa square off at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, and when New Zealand and Argentina meet at the Sky Stadium in Wellington for round one action. Round two will be on August 17, round three on August 31, round four on September 7, round five on September 21, and then the final round six on September 28. To catch all these exciting matches, you'll need access to either a VPN or the FloRugby streaming service. Here's all you need to know to watch the 2024 Rugby Championship.

How to Watch The Rugby Championship on FloRugby



FloRugby is the best way to watch the 2024 Rugby Championship games if you're in the U.S. An app is available for a wide variety of devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android. It's $30 per month or $150 per year. You'll also get access to loads of rugby content. Make no mistake about it: this is the top destination for rugby watching in the states.

How to Watch The Rugby Championship from anywhere with a VPN



If you're outside the US, you can still catch the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs hide your location, allowing you to access US streaming platforms such as ESPN+. Private Internet Access starts at $2 per month, while ExpressVPN is offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.