How to Watch the First Presidential Debate of 2024

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Debate season is... here. We say that because, in the past, that wouldn't be true. This election season, the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden, presumptive Democratic nominee, and Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, will be held June 27 at 9 p.m. ET on CNN. In comparison to past presidential debates, this is extremely early, with the majority of presidential debates occurring in the early fall, leading up to the November election.

Biden vs Trump Getty Images/Tyler Schoeber

While early in the campaign period, this presidential debate has been on the books since mid-May after President Biden's campaign released a video publicly challenging Trump to a debate. Trump's campaign accepted in the same day.

On May 30, 2024, Trump became the first former president in United States history to become a convicted felon for falsifying business records connected to a hush-money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels. This fact adds to the historic nature of said debate since this is the first time any presumptive presidential nominee has had a conviction under their belt. While we don't know if Trump will face jail time for his crime, the timing around this debate is all the more remarkable given all of the recent news surrounding his conviction.

Thought that was all? Not quite. In addition to the early date for a presidential debate and Trump's recent conviction, it will also host no live audience. Instead, it will be hosted in CNN's Atlanta studios and moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. While it's slated to hold just the four, Independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. could also make an appearance and join the debate if his polling goes from 13% to 15% nationally. He'll also need his name to appear on the ballot in enough states to win at least 270 electoral votes.

Later this year on September 10, ABC will be hosting a second presidential debate between the two. Right now, an exact time, who else might be there, and whether or not there is an audience is unclear.

If you're interested in learning how to watch the first Presidential debate of 2024, find out below.

How to Watch the Presidential Debate on DIRECTV STREAM

Get ready for the 2024 Presidential Debate with CNN through DIRECTV STREAM's premium live coverage. Watch on major networks and enjoy special packages with up to 160+ channels and prices starting as low as $80/month.

How to Watch the Presidential Debate on Hulu + Live TV

Catch all the action of the 2024 Presidential Debate with Hulu + Live TV for $77/month. Tune in live on CNN and explore a variety of shows and movies afterward. With unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices at once, it's perfect for any household. Plus, Disney+ is included for extra family fun.

How to Watch the Presidential Debate on Sling TV

Watch the 2024 Presidential Debate live on CNN with Sling TV. Get the Orange Package for just $20/month, the Blue Package for $22.50/month, or the Orange + Blue Package for $30/month, all at half off for the first month. Don't miss a moment of the action!

How to Watch the Presidential Debate from anywhere with a VPN

If you're outside the US, you can still watch the 2024 Presidential Debate on CNN using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs mask your location, letting you access US streaming platforms. Private Internet Access starts at $2/month, and ExpressVPN offers a 49% discount on its annual plan. Stay connected and don't miss the debates!

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.