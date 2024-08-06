Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's an exciting time of year for football fans. NFL training camps have begun, giving the world its first glimpse at the newest draft picks and free agent signings in action. Exhibition games are on the horizon. Speculation, hopes, and fears all run rampant as the dawn of the regular season approaches. It's time to learn how to watch the NFL preseason, which begins Aug. 8 and ends Aug. 25, and ensure that you have all the access you need to the games you want to watch.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks for an open receiver during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty Images

Every season always seems to be another attempt by the league's best to take down the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have appeared in four of the last five Super Bowls, and they've won three of them. Patrick Mahomes remains a threat to any defensive coordinator. San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills fans know well the sting of losing once again to the juggernaut Chiefs. Will this finally be the year that Kansas City's reign of dominance ends? Or will the Chiefs continue their ascent, becoming one of the league's greatest franchises?

Of course, football isn't only about winning it all. It's the backyard grilling sessions, tailgate parties, and all-around communal festivities that make the season so fun. After all, what's better than complaining about your team's head coach to anyone willing to listen? And what could be more inspiring than the eternal optimism of the diehard fan who always insists that next year will finally be the year their team reaches the Super Bowl? No matter how your team fares, the football season itself is reason enough to rejoice.

For many fans, their local TV stations will broadcast the nearest NFL team's games. But for those who might live outside of local markets, or for those who want to keep an eye on everything happening around the league, getting access to all the games you want to watch is not as easy as just turning on a TV. But fear not. We've combed through the preseason schedule to find all the ways you can watch this year's NFL preseason games. The only question remaining is: Are you ready for some football?!

How to Watch the NFL Preseason on NFL+



NFL+ will get you access to out-of-market preseason games in August, with subscription plans starting at $6.99/month or $49.99/year. NFL+ Premium grants you access to game replays, so you can watch a full game even if you're not around for the opening kickoff. You can also watch condensed game replays, in case you want a quick version of the game filled with highlights. NFL Redzone is also included with a Premium plan, giving you seven hours of nonstop football action every Sunday. Sign up for NFL+ Premium for $15/month or $100/year.

How to Watch the NFL Preseason on Peacock



Peacock will be airing the New England Patriots vs. Washington Commanders preseason game on Aug. 25. The streamer will also have NFL action throughout the regular season. Subscription plans start at $8/month and give you access to a ton of content, including the Paris Olympics, Sunday Night Football, and a vast library of movies and TV shows.

How to Watch the NFL Preseason on Prime Video



Prime Video will be broadcasting the Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals preseason game on Aug. 22. You can also catch Thursday Night Football games on Prime throughout the regular season. Subscription plans start at $9/month, and will get you access to baseball, boxing, MMA, soccer, and a vast array of sports movies and documentaries.

How to Watch the NFL Preseason on Paramount+

Paramount+ will stream the Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos preseason game on Aug. 25. A subscription will also allow you to watch NFL on CBS games throughout the regular season. The Paramount+ Essential plan is $5.99/month, and Paramount+ with Showtime is $12/month.

How to Watch the NFL Preseason on Fubo



If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is a great choice. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial. After that, continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including ESPN, CBS, and FOX, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season. Plus, with the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, it's ideal for sharing with friends and family.

How to Watch the NFL Preseason on DIRECTV STREAM

Prepare for the NFL preseason and regular season with DIRECTV STREAM's premier live sports coverage. Catch all the action on channels such as the NFL Network and ESPN, and explore discounted sports packages. Choose the Entertainment + Sports Pack for $85/month for the initial three months or the Choice + Sports Pack for $99/month for the first month, saving $45. For an impressive range of content, opt for the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $110/month for the first month, featuring 160+ channels and a $45 savings.

How to Watch the NFL Preseason on Hulu + Live TV

For coverage of the NFL preseason and regular season, consider Hulu + Live TV at $77/month. Dive into the live action on ESPN and ABC's Monday Night Football, and when the games are done, check out a wide selection of shows and movies. With unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, Hulu + Live TV is a great fit for diverse households. Plus, enjoy family movie nights with included Disney+.

How to Watch the NFL Preseason on Sling TV

Sling TV provides a great option for watching NFL preseason and regular season games. Currently, you can get the Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30/month for the first month, granting access to channels such as the NFL Network and ESPN.

How to Watch the NFL Preseason from anywhere with a VPN



If you're outside the US, you can still catch 2024 NFL Preseason games using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs hide your location, allowing you to access US streaming platforms such as ESPN+. Private Internet Access starts at $2/month, while ExpressVPN is offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.

