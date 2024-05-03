May is all about racing. IndyCar takes over this month and makes a beautiful spectacle of an American tradition. The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, and it is embedded in the DNA of motorsports. One of the three crown jewel races to participate in (the Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans are the other two), to win this makes an instant legend.

If you can't make it to Indianapolis, fear not. There are plenty of ways to catch all the high-octane action and learn how to watch the Indy 500 from the comfort of your own home. Over 300,000 spectators attend each year, so cozy viewing isn't a bad idea. While the options are always there to stream from IndyCar Live, there are more convenient options.

Josef Newgarden drinking the milk after winning the Indy 500 in 2023 Joe Skibinski

It's not just the race that captures the attention of gearheads worldwide. Eight practice sessions, from May 14th to May 20th (times will vary), leading up to the big day, all of which can be viewed on Peacock. These are really fun to watch to not only learn more about the teams and drivers but also to get a sense of how the track is laid out and how the cars move seamlessly (and quickly) around the banked ovals.

You'll want to keep an eye out for two very special days between that time. May 18th and 19th are the days for qualifying. These are the days when the drivers set their times to determine the order in which they will start the race.

Qualifying on the 18th also determines the final lineup for the participants; this is an all-day event starting at 11 AM EST and wrapping around 6 PM. On the 19th, the actual pole sitters and the rest of the grid are mapped out. This is a shorter time frame as the list of drivers is shortened, running from 3 PM EST to 6 PM. This provides further insight into who looks like a frontrunner (so to speak).

You can start picking out who to root for here, too. The fantastic commentators and Peacock crew really bring the magic of this race to life with a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Indy tick.

Only 33 cars get the chance to try and make all 200 laps of the famous race. This race draws drivers from outside of IndyCar, all vying for the opportunity to chug that bottle of milk.

There are a few notable drivers to peep this year. Kyle Larson will attempt to do the unthinkable. NASCAR has a rule that if you miss any race on the schedule, you are no longer eligible for the Championship. That said, he will pull double duty. Larson will compete in the Indy 500 in the morning, then head to North Carolina to drive in the Coca-Cola 600 (Which you can watch on FOX.). If that's not insanity, I don't know what it is.

IndyCar veteran Hélio Castroneves has been crowned a winner four times and will attempt to make it five. This will also be his 24th consecutive Indy 500. This charming Brazilian is undoubtedly one to put your money on.

Katherine Legge will be the sole woman on the grid but is no stranger to the 500. This will be her fourth outing around the iconic oval.

I wouldn't count out last year's winner, Josef Newgarden. Although the start to his season has been rocky, knowing what it takes to fly into victory lane at Indianapolis should never be discredited.

You don't need to know motorsports to enjoy this renowned race, and the good news is that it will be easy to find on TV.

If you want to be engrossed in the action even further, I highly recommend the docuseries 100 Days to Indy. It follows a select group of drivers as they prepare for the momentous day. This is the second year The CW has produced the series, debuting this year on April 26th. All episodes can be streamed through the CW app or site or with a Hulu subscription.

Catch every lap and the illustrious milk presentation, complete with the kissing of the bricks, on Peacock and NBC at 11 AM EST.

How to Watch the Indy 500 on Peacock



Peacock is streaming the Indy 500 from when everything starts to when everything stops, meaning viewers won't miss a minute of the action with Peacock. Out of all modern streaming services, Peacock is one of the most affordable options in existence, which is great news for you. While there is no free trial, subscription options begin at just $5.99/month.

How to Watch the Indy 500 on Fubo

Fubo is the perfect choice for Indy 500 enthusiasts in 2024. With a seven-day free trial, you can catch all the thrilling moments of the race. After the trial, continue with Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, giving you access to nearly 200 channels including NBC, so you won't miss a moment of the action. Plus, you can stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously, making it ideal for sharing the excitement with friends and family.

How to Watch the Indy 500 on DIRECTV STREAM



Gear up for the Indy 500 with DIRECTV STREAM's exceptional live sports coverage. Catch all the race action on NBC and enjoy discounted sports packages. Choose the Entertainment + Sports Pack for $84.98 per month for the first three months, or the Choice + Sports Pack for $98.99 per month for the first month, saving $44.99. For even more content, consider the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $109.99 per month for the first month, with 160+ channels and a $44.99 savings.

How to Watch the Indy 500 on Sling TV

Just like the others, Sling TV provides an excellent option for catching the Indy 500. Currently, subscribers can snag the Orange + Blue Plan at half off, priced at only $30/month for the first month. This plan is ideal for those who want access to NBC, where the Indy 500 will be streaming. You can also opt for the Blue Plan by itself which is also half off for your first month at $22.50.

How to Watch the Indy 500 on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is your go-to choice for the Indy 500 and more. For $77 per month, enjoy live coverage of the race on NBC, along with a variety of TV shows, movies, and entertainment options. With features like unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two screens at once, it's perfect for households with diverse interests. Plus, you also get Disney+ for those post-race family movie nights. If you want more than just sports, this package is worth considering.

How to Watch the Indy 500 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're outside the United States but don't want to miss the Indy 500, VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access can help. They mask your location, allowing you to access streaming services as if you're in the US, no matter where you are. Private Internet Access starts at just $2 per month, while ExpressVPN is currently offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.