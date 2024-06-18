How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We are officially on the eve of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Lasting from July 26th to August 11th, the best of the best athletes from across the globe will compete in a number of sports in hopes of taking the gold home to their respective countries. Swimming, diving, gymnastics, track and field, and many other thrilling events will light up numerous arenas across Paris this summer. Additionally, new sports like surfing and breakdancing will make their exciting debuts, adding even more variety to the lineup.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 17: (R-L) Katie Ledecky embraces Erin Gemmell of the United States after the Women's 200m freestyle final on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Athletes from all walks of life will be labeled the best in the world and cement their legacy in the history of the Olympic games, but first they have to qualify.

The Olympic trials are similar to pre-season football. They help paint a picture of what to expect here in the States for Team USA and how well they will compete later this summer in Paris. From now until the end of June, in multiple cities across the country, many will compete for a shot at making it overseas for a shot at an Olympic medal. Before you learn how to watch the Olympics this year, here is where and how to watch the Olympic trials for multiple events in the weeks to come.

EUGENE, OREGON - MAY 25: Sha'Carri Richardson of Team USA wins the women's 100 meter dash during the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on May 25, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

How to Watch the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track and Field

Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, will be the site for the Olympic Team Trials for the Track & Field Competition. The event will be held for nine days, from June 21–30. The finals will be televised on NBC, but everything leading up to the last few events will be available to stream on Peacock, NBC.com, and the NBC Sports App. NBC is also available to stream on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Both the women's and the men's trials will take place in Oregon. In competition at the event will be the likes of Noah Lyles, the 2023 World Champion, who became the first athlete since Usain Bolt to win the gold medal in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events. On the field, it's shot putter Ryan Crouser, who looks to make history in Paris later this summer. Crouser, if qualified (and many think that's a given), will attempt to win three consecutive shot put gold medals at the Olympics.

On the women's side, world record holder for the 400m hurdles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, will be competing, as will 100m world champ Sha'Carri Richardson. On the field, 2020 discus gold medal winner in Tokyo, Valarie Allman, will look to qualify for another opportunity for Olympic glory this year.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Johannes Floors from Germany, Maxcel Amo Manu from Italy and Zachary Shaw fron Great Britain compete during the Paralympic men's 60m final event of the ISTAF Indoor athletics meeting on February 04, 2024 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

How to Watch the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Paralympics for Track & Field and Swimming

Miramar, Florida, is the site for the Paralympic Team Trials from July 18–21 at the Ansin Sports Complex. The event will be live streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, TV coverage on CNBC, and streaming on both the NBC and NBCSports apps. As mentioned, NBC is also available to stream on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

The finals for the swimming team trials will take place June 27–29 at the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Swimming Paralympics will take place on all the same platforms mentioned above, with a taped recap of all the action airing on June 30.

The 2020 games saw the U.S. earn a total of 10 gold medals. The event will have three days of competition, and on the fourth day, a team-naming event will take place. After, all of the athletes are off to Paris to compete at the Paralympics from August 28–September 8 in 22 different sports, including cycling, powerlifting, running, and more.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 15: A general view of the preliminaries of the Women's 100m butterfly on Day One of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

How to Watch the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Swimming

June 15-23 will showcase the Olympic Trials for all swimmers competing in the summer games. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, transforms into a massive aquatic event for Olympic athletes.

All final sessions will air on prime time on NBC while simultaneously live streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and NBC/NBC Sports apps. NBC is also available to stream on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV. Catch Katie Ledecky looking to punch her ticket to Paris. Veterans like Ryan Murphy will also be competing alongside up-and-comers like Jack Alexy.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 16: Katie Ledecky of the United States dives into the water during the semifinals of the Women's 200 Meter Freestyle on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Al Bello/Getty Images

How to Watch the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Diving

While Indianapolis hosts the trials for swimming, the Olympic trials for diving will take place at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. From June 17–June 23, catch an event that is headlined by the likes of Delany Schnell, Krysta Palmer, and Andrew Capobianco, all of whom won big in Tokyo at the 2020 games, and all of whom are looking to do the same in synchronized diving in Paris in just over a month.

Catch the finals for the trials airing live on NBC or USA Network, and if you don't have cable, catch a live stream of the event on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC/NBC Sports Apps, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV. The preliminary and semifinal rounds will stream on Peacock and all the other NBC digital platforms.

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT: MAY 18: Simone Biles performs her uneven bars routine during the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic at the XL Centre, Hartford on May 18th, 2024, in Hartford, Connecticut. USA. Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

How to Watch the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Gymnastics

Probably the most sought-after event of the Olympic trials and the Olympic games themselves is gymnastics. Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will host the trials, which take place June 27–30. Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles will be on center stage for the event. A successful trial for her will mark her third appearance in the Olympics. On the opposite end of that, six-time world medalist Shilese Jones will be trying to make her Olympic debut this summer.

Although the women have dominated this area of the Olympics, the men look to shine as well. Bronze medalists at the world championship, Paul Juda and Fredrick Richard, look to get their first trips to the Olympics secured.

The platforms for where to see the gymnastic trials are the same, but the schedule is a little different. Catch day one of the men on the USA Network. The rest of the trials from June 28–30 will be televised on NBC. Live streams of the games will be on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC and NBC Sports App. Again, you can also catch NBC on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

The Streaming Platforms You Need for the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials

Now that you've got the lowdown, here are the streaming platforms that you can stream the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials on.

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials on Peacock

Peacock is the hub for everything 2024 Paris Olympics-related. It's one of the most affordable streaming services, too, making it well worth the money. Though Peacock does not have a free trial, it starts at just $5.99/month.

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials on DIRECTV STREAM

Starting at just $80/month, DIRECTV STREAM is a prime live TV streaming services with packages that allow users to get up to 160+ channels. Yes, that includes NBC for everything you need to catch during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV has NBC, the go-to channel for catching all the action from the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials. Their comprehensive coverage will bring you swimming, diving, gymnastics, track and field, and much more. NBC's service, available for $77/month, offers a wide array of live sports, TV shows, movies, and other entertainment. Subscribers can also enjoy features like unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two screens simultaneously.

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials on Fubo

Fubo is a streaming service that conveniently provides live NBC coverage. After a free seven-day trial, users can subscribe to Fubo starting at $79.99/month. This subscription includes access to nearly 200 channels and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously, perfect for watching the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials on NBC.

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials on Sling TV

While Sling TV provides various plans, NBC is only available through the Blue Plan or the combined Orange + Blue Plan. Currently, the Blue Plan is on sale for $22.50/month, down from its regular price of $45/month. The Orange + Blue Plan is also half off, now $30/month instead of $60/month. With either option, you'll have full access to live TV coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials on NBC.

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials from anywhere with a VPN

For those outside the US or if you're excited to watch trials going on in another country you're not currently not, VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access allow you to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials on NBC. By masking your location, these VPNs enable access to US and non-US streaming platforms. Private Internet Access begins at $2/month, while ExpressVPN provides a 49% discount on its annual plan. Stay tuned and catch all the action!

