How to Watch the 2023 PGA Tour Live Without Cable

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The best golfers in the world return the green and tee off during the 2023 PGA Tour. The 94th edition of the tour will begin with the Sentry Tournament of Champions on January 5 and conclude with the Tour Championship on August 27. Listed below are all 37 events that will take place as part of the PGA Tour and other Major tournaments.

When to Watch

2023 PGA TOUR Schedule Tournament Dates Platforms Sentry Tournament of Champions Jan. 5-8 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 12-15 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock The American Express Jan. 19-22 GOLF Channel, Peacock Farmers Insurance Open* Jan. 25-28 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am* Feb. 2-5 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock WM Phoenix Open* Feb. 9-12 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock The Genesis Invitational* Feb. 16-19 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock The Honda Classic Feb. 23-26 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 2-5 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock Puerto Rico Open March 2-5 GOLF Channel, Peacock THE PLAYERS Championship March 9-12 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock Valspar Championship March 16-19 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play March 22-26 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock Corales Puntacana Championship March 23-26 GOLF Channel, Peacock Valero Texas Open March 30-April 2 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock The Masters April 6-9 ESPN, CBS RBC Heritage* April 13-16 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock Zurich Classic of New Orleans* April 20-23 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock Mexico Open at Vidanta* April 27-30 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock Wells Fargo Championship* May 4-7 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock AT&T Byron Nelson* May 11-14 GOLF Channel, Peacock PGA Championship May 18-21 CBS, ESPN Charles Schwab Challenge* May 25-28 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday* June 1-4 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock RBC Canadian Open* June 8-11 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock Travelers Championship* June 22-25 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock Rocket Mortgage Classic* June 29-July 2 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock John Deere Classic* July 6-9 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock Genesis Scottish Open* July 13-16 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock Barbasol Championship July 13-16 GOLF Channel, Peacock The Open Championship July 20-23 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock Barracuda Championship July 20-23 GOLF Channel, Peacock 3M Open* July 27-30 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock Wyndham Championship* Aug. 3-6 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock FedEx St. Jude Championship* Aug. 10-13 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock BMW Championship* Aug. 17-20 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock TOUR Championship* Aug. 24-27 CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock

How to Watch the 2023 PGA Tour

CBS, NBC, Golf Channel, and ESPN are the broadcast partners of the 2023 PGA Tour and Major golf events. Peacock and Paramount+ will stream select events and ESPN+ will carry PGA Tour Live which features 35 tournaments. Cord cutters have a few different options to watch every tee-off without cable.

Watch the 2023 PGA Tour for Free

Catch all of the NBC and CBS coverage of the 2023 PGA Tour by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which NBC and CBS affiliates are available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2023 PGA Tour on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $89.99/mo., the Choice package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC, CBS, ESPN, and Golf Channel. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 105 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New subscribers can watch the tournament and more with a 5-day free trial, plus for a limited time, get the Choice package for $79.99 for the first three months, which is a $30 discount.

Watch the 2023 PGA Tour on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the tour and other Major tournaments live on CBS, ESPN, NBC, Golf Channel, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.

Watch the 2023 PGA Tour on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch NBC and Golf Channel's coverage of the Tour Championship. For $61 per month, a Sling Orange + Blue subscription with Sports Extra, allows you to watch the tournament events on NBC (in select markets), ESPN, and the Golf Channel, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR.

Watch the 2023 PGA Tour on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's PGA Tour and Major tournaments live on NBC ESPN, CBS, and Golf Channel via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2023 PGA Tour on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all their favorite golf tournaments live on CBS, ESPN, NBC and Golf Channel for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch the 2023 PGA Tour with PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

For $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers get full access to PGA Tour Live. With PGA Tour Live, viewers can enjoy extended and expanded coverage on the course. The network will carry over 3,200 new hours of live streaming and over 4,300 exclusive hours total.

Upgrade to The Disney Bundle and enjoy PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Hulu (Ad-Supported), and Disney+ for only $12.99/mo, or with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/mo.

Watch the 2023 PGA Tour on Peacock

Peacock will be streaming select tournaments during the 2023 PGA Tour. Fans can watch coverage of the events with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to tour tournaments but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

Other Ways to Watch the 2023 PGA Tour





Tournament coverage will be available to stream on NBCSports.com, GolfChannel.com, ESPN app, and the NBC Sports app with sign-in authentication.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.