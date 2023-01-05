How to Watch the 2023 PGA Tour Live Without Cable

Join or Sign In
The best golfers in the world return the green and tee off during the 2023 PGA Tour. The 94th edition of the tour will begin with the Sentry Tournament of Champions on January 5 and conclude with the Tour Championship on August 27. Listed below are all 37 events that will take place as part of the PGA Tour and other Major tournaments.
|Tournament
|Dates
|Platforms
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Jan. 5-8
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Jan. 12-15
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|The American Express
|Jan. 19-22
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Farmers Insurance Open*
|Jan. 25-28
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am*
|Feb. 2-5
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|WM Phoenix Open*
|Feb. 9-12
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|The Genesis Invitational*
|Feb. 16-19
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|The Honda Classic
|Feb. 23-26
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|March 2-5
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Puerto Rico Open
|March 2-5
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|March 9-12
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Valspar Championship
|March 16-19
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
|March 22-26
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|March 23-26
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Valero Texas Open
|March 30-April 2
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|The Masters
|April 6-9
|ESPN, CBS
|RBC Heritage*
|April 13-16
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans*
|April 20-23
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Mexico Open at Vidanta*
|April 27-30
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Wells Fargo Championship*
|May 4-7
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|AT&T Byron Nelson*
|May 11-14
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|PGA Championship
|May 18-21
|CBS, ESPN
|Charles Schwab Challenge*
|May 25-28
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday*
|June 1-4
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|RBC Canadian Open*
|June 8-11
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Travelers Championship*
|June 22-25
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Rocket Mortgage Classic*
|June 29-July 2
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|John Deere Classic*
|July 6-9
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Genesis Scottish Open*
|July 13-16
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Barbasol Championship
|July 13-16
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|The Open Championship
|July 20-23
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Barracuda Championship
|July 20-23
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|3M Open*
|July 27-30
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Wyndham Championship*
|Aug. 3-6
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|FedEx St. Jude Championship*
|Aug. 10-13
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|BMW Championship*
|Aug. 17-20
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|TOUR Championship*
|Aug. 24-27
|CBS, GOLF Channel, Peacock
CBS, NBC, Golf Channel, and ESPN are the broadcast partners of the 2023 PGA Tour and Major golf events. Peacock and Paramount+ will stream select events and ESPN+ will carry PGA Tour Live which features 35 tournaments. Cord cutters have a few different options to watch every tee-off without cable.
Catch all of the NBC and CBS coverage of the 2023 PGA Tour by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which NBC and CBS affiliates are available in your area with an antenna.
For $89.99/mo., the Choice package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC, CBS, ESPN, and Golf Channel. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 105 channels, so there's something for everyone.
New subscribers can watch the tournament and more with a 5-day free trial, plus for a limited time, get the Choice package for $79.99 for the first three months, which is a $30 discount.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the tour and other Major tournaments live on CBS, ESPN, NBC, Golf Channel, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch NBC and Golf Channel's coverage of the Tour Championship. For $61 per month, a Sling Orange + Blue subscription with Sports Extra, allows you to watch the tournament events on NBC (in select markets), ESPN, and the Golf Channel, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's PGA Tour and Major tournaments live on NBC ESPN, CBS, and Golf Channel via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all their favorite golf tournaments live on CBS, ESPN, NBC and Golf Channel for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.
For $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers get full access to PGA Tour Live. With PGA Tour Live, viewers can enjoy extended and expanded coverage on the course. The network will carry over 3,200 new hours of live streaming and over 4,300 exclusive hours total.
Upgrade to The Disney Bundle and enjoy PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Hulu (Ad-Supported), and Disney+ for only $12.99/mo, or with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/mo.
Peacock will be streaming select tournaments during the 2023 PGA Tour. Fans can watch coverage of the events with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to tour tournaments but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.
Tournament coverage will be available to stream on NBCSports.com, GolfChannel.com, ESPN app, and the NBC Sports app with sign-in authentication.
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.