How to Watch the 2023 NBA All Star Game on February 19

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
We're at the halfway point of the NBA season and it's time for All Star Weekend. The events kick off on Friday with the All-Star Celebrity Game. Peloton coach Alex Toussaint returns as the reigning MVP and will be joined by Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monáe, The Miz, and more celebrities on the court.
The weekend's activities lead up to the main event when Team Giannis takes on Team Lebron on Sunday night. For the first time, the teams will be chosen just before the game, with Giannis and Lebron going back and forth to choose players for their squads.
Event 1: The Kia Skills Challenge is a three-round competition with three teams of three players. The team with the most "Challenge Points" after three rounds will be the champion.
Event 2: In the Starry 3-Point Contest, each competitor has 70-seconds to shoot as many of the 27 balls as he can. Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Kevin Huerter, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen, Anfernee Simons, and Jayson Tatum compete.
Event 3: In the AT&T Slam Dunk, four dunkers will compete in the two-round competition. Kenyon Martin Jr., Mac McClung, Trey Murphy III, and Jericho Sims compete.