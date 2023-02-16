X

How to Watch the 2023 NBA All Star Game on February 19

A weekend of events lead up to Team Giannis vs Team Lebron on Sunday night

Jess Barnes

We're at the halfway point of the NBA season and it's time for All Star Weekend. The events kick off on Friday with the All-Star Celebrity Game. Peloton coach Alex Toussaint returns as the reigning MVP and will be joined by Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monáe, The Miz, and more celebrities on the court. 

The weekend's activities lead up to the main event when Team Giannis takes on Team Lebron on Sunday night. For the first time, the teams will be chosen just before the game, with Giannis and Lebron going back and forth to choose players for their squads. 

Here's how to watch all the action this weekend.

All Star Weekend Channels


ESPN
ESPN2
NBA TV
TNT

Full Weekend Schedule

Friday, Feb. 17 

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Jordan Rising Stars

  • Time: 9:00 p.m.
  • Channel: TNT
  • Watch with: DIRECTV STREAMHulu + LiveSling TV, YouTube TV
  • Ready to see the future of the NBA? The three-game mini-tournament showcases some of the league's youngest talent, including seven of the top 10 overall draft picks from the past two years.

Saturday, Feb. 18 

NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T

NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T 

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

  • Time: 8 p.m.
  • Channel: TNT
  • Watch with: DIRECTV STREAMHulu + LiveSling TV, YouTube TV
  • Event 1: The Kia Skills Challenge is a three-round competition with three teams of three players. The team with the most "Challenge Points" after three rounds will be the champion.
  • Event 2: In the Starry 3-Point Contest, each competitor has 70-seconds to shoot as many of the 27 balls as he can. Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Kevin Huerter, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen, Anfernee Simons, and Jayson Tatum compete.
  • Event 3: In the AT&T Slam Dunk, four dunkers will compete in the two-round competition. Kenyon Martin Jr., Mac McClung, 
    Trey Murphy III, and Jericho Sims compete.

Sunday, Feb. 19

NBA G League Next Up Game

  • Time: 3 p.m.
  • Channe: NBA TV
  • Watch with: DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVSling TV, YouTube TV
  • Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza and NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson are team captains for the game between the league's best up-and-coming G League players. 

All-Star Draft Presented by Jordan Brand

  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Channel: TNT
  • Watch with: DIRECTV STREAMHulu + LiveSling TV, YouTube TV
  • For the first time, the teams will be chosen just before the game begins. Team captains LeBron and Giannis will take turns choosing their players. 

72nd NBA All-Star Game

Who's Playing?

The team captains, LeBron James (West) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (East) will choose from the following pool of players.

Starters

  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks
  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (replaces Kevin Durant as starter)
  • Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (replaces Stephen Curry as starter)
  • Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (replaces Zion Williamson as starter)

Reserves

  • Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
  • DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
  • Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
  • Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Julius Randle, New York Knicks
  • Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (injury replacement)
  • Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (injury replacement)
  • De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (injury replacement)
  • Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers
  • Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

2023 NBA All-Stars Out with Injury

  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
  • Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans