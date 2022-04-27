How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft Live Without Cable

The future of the NFL is on the clock when the 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday night, live from Las Vegas. 282 players will be selected and have a chance to live out their dreams by playing for one of the league's 32 teams. The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the first selection for the second consecutive year, and they're tied with the Kansas City Chiefs with the most selections (12), barring any trades. The Miami Dolphins currently have the fewest selections with 4.

The Jaguars drafted QB Trevor Lawrence with the top pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, which means they're likely not in the market for a QB this year, and this year's draft is expected to have a weak QB class. Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) and Malik Willis (Liberty) have been touted as the best QBs in this year's class with some projecting them as first-round talents, while others consider them second-rounders. Here's the draft order for all seven rounds to see when your team will be on the clock.

When to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft



The 2022 NFL Draft will be a three-day event, beginning on Thursday, April 28, and concluding on Saturday, April 30. ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network will be providing coverage for the entire event, here are the dates and times for each day:

Round 1: Thursday, April 28, 8-11:30 PM ET (5-8:30 PM PT)

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29, 7-11:30 PM ET (4-8:30 PM PT)

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30, 12-7 PM ET (9 AM-4 PM PT)

ESPN has aired every draft since 1980, and this year, the network's coverage will feature Mike Greenberg handling hosting duties for the first two nights. He'll be joined by longtime draft analyst Mel Kiper, who has covered the draft for the network since 1984, Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and longtime journalist Chris Mortenson. ABC's broadcast will feature plenty of faces from College GameDay, with Reece Davis hosting, Kirk Herbstreit, Demond Howard, and Todd McShay joining as analysts. The four will be featured on one set and Jesse Palmer, Robert Griffin III, and Sam Ponder will be reporting from another set. During the final day of the draft, ESPN and ABC will consolidate for rounds 4-7 with Davis, Mortensen, Riddick, Kiper, and McShay covering all of the action.

On the NFL Network broadcast, longtime network personality Rich Eisen, who has been with the network since its inception in 2003, will handle hosting duties. Eisen will be joined by Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, David Shaw, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. The network will add Peter Schrager, Chris Rose, and Rachel Bonnetta for their Friday and Saturday coverage.

The Spanish-language coverage will be held on ESPN Deportes, which will feature Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega,

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes will be covering all of the action from this year's draft and fans will have a few different options to watch without cable.

2022 NFL Draft Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN Deportes ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

NFL Network

✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2022 NFL Draft Live for Free

Catch all of ABC's coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 NFL Draft on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, ESPN, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. New customers that sign up before April 30 can get $30 off over the first three months for a monthly price of $59.99. Upgrade to the Ultimate package to get over 125 live channels, including ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes for $104.99 per month, and new customers can get $30 off over the first three months for a monthly price of $94.99, if you sign up before April 30. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.



Watch the 2022 NFL Draft on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the NFL Draft coverage on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's picks.



Watch the 2022 NFL Draft on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the 2022 NFL Draft on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and over 75 channels with the base plan for $69.99 per month. For an extra $4.99 per month, the Español Add-on allows you to watch the draft on ESPN Deportes and 6 other Spanish-language channels. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch the 2022 NFL Draft on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch 2022 NFL Draft coverage on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network. With a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch coverage of the draft on ESPN and with a Sling Blue subscription, you can watch the NFL Network broadcast. Sling Orange + Blue is a combination of the two and allows you to watch both channels for $50 per month, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month.

A Sling Orange + Blue subscription gives you access to 50 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on up to 3 devices. With the Best of Spanish TV add-on, you can watch the Spanish-language broadcast on ESPN Deportes, and 19 other channels for an additional $5 per month.



Watch the 2022 NFL Draft on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the NFL Draft on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every pick and more.



Watch the 2022 NFL Draft on Mobile Apps



Viewers can stream all of the 2022 NFL Draft on the WatchESPN app, the NFL Mobile app, ESPN.com, or NFL.com. However, to watch the three-day event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN or the NFL Network.

Who Will Be In Attendance at the 2022 NFL Draft?

Willis and Pickett are expected to be in attendance when their name is called in Las Vegas tonight. They will be joined by 19 other prospects including 2021 Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), according to a tweet by NFL Network's Ian Rappaport:

During the first round of the draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks as they come in and shake the draftee's hand if they're in attendance. For Day 1 of the draft, the New York Giants have chosen Make-A-Wish recipient Sam Prince to join Gooddell in announcing the 5th overall pick in the first round. Their fellow division rivals Philadelphia Eagles have chosen 6 local high school student-athletes to join Goodell when announcing the 15th overall pick.