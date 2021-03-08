How To Watch The 2021 Grammy Awards

If you're a music fan, the Grammys are Must See TV because of the parade of musical artists and the performances. This year, the award show gets a host change-up with Trevor Noah taking over from LL Cool J.

The performers include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift. The Recording Academy has promised that "Artists will come together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community."

The show will also pay tribute to independent venues that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night.

The Grammys will air live on both the east and west coasts Sunday March 14 at 8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on the recently launched Paramount+ streaming service.