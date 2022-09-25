How to Watch Texans vs. Bears Live on 09/25

On Sunday, September 25 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Houston Texans (0-1-1) will play the Chicago Bears (1-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service.

Watch Texans vs. Bears

Watch NFL Games with NFL+

Throughout the season, NFL+ will be streaming live NFL games and replays. With a subscription, you'll get live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, live game audio for every game, and on-demand NFL content without ads.

Other Ways to Watch

Each game will be available to stream in-market for free on the team's app and website. Here's a guide on how to watch each team in today's matchup:

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.