Are you looking for a little superhero fun to mix into your holiday festivities? Then TV Guide is here to help you get your Shazam! on. If you're hesitant about whether the 2019 DC film actually counts as a "Christmas movie," please remember that there is snow involved and the entire movie is about believing in yourself and seeing the best in those around you. There's also a prevalent theme of having a chosen family that fights for you, and doesn't that feel like it's in the spirit of the season? If Die Hard counts as a Christmas movie, Shazam! can fit in the schedule.

Now that we've all agreed Shazam! is a Christmas movie, how can you check out Zachary Levi and co.? Being a DC superhero film, Shazam! is ready to stream on HBO Max at your convenience. It's also available on the DC Universe app and Hulu and Amazon Prime Video if you have the premium HBO add-on to those services. HBO Max is still not available for Roku, but it is available on Apple TVs and Amazon Fire devices.

Shazam!, based on the popular DC comics, is about 14-year old Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who discovers he has the power to turn into an adult superhero (Levi), when he says the magic word. At first, Billy uses his newfound powers to get revenge on bullies at school and to potentially find the biological parents who abandoned him. But he has to step up for more than just himself when Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) attempts to steal Shazam's power in what is hands down the most heartwarming chapter in the DC Extended Universe.