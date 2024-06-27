How to Watch Shark Week 2024 Without Cable: Schedule, Where to Stream, & More

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's officially summer — which can only mean one thing: It's time for the return of Shark Week. Discovery Channel's annual television event — which has captivated audiences with week-long aquatic antics for decades — returns for its 36th year in 2024, and the schedule is jam-packed with adrenaline-pumping content.

Get ready to dive into the excitement of Shark Week, with yet another year of fin-tastic programs promising to entertain and educate us about the lives of these incredible creatures.

This year, host John Cena is bringing plenty of Big Shark Energy (literally — that's the name of a show) as he leads viewers through a legendary line-up of deep-sea expeditions and jaw-dropping encounters with some of the world's most dangerous yet fascinating apex predators of the sea.

Discovery Channel's Shark Week begins Sunday, July 7th at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and there are plenty of ways to watch Shark Week without cable so viewers don't have to miss a bite of the action. Hope you're hungry, because we've prepared a full rundown of festivities to feast on below.

Where to Stream Shark Week 2024



Shark Week is a Discovery Channel staple, but for those who have cut the cord here's how to watch Shark Week without cable—all from the comfort of your shark cage, er, couch.

How to Watch Shark Week on Max



Max now hosts all Discovery Channel content, making it the ideal streaming platform for binge-watching Shark Week specials, both old and new. The basic tier costs $9.99/month and boasts unlimited streaming with ads on two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, you can choose from two ad-free options: $16.99/month, which includes 30 downloads, or $20.99/month, which offers 4K capabilities (when available) and 100 downloads.

How to Watch Shark Week on Hulu + Live TV



Hulu + Live TV includes the Discovery Channel, making it an excellent option for streaming Shark Week. At $77/month, this service provides access to a vast selection of popular TV shows and movies, along with perks such as unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously.

How to Watch Shark Week on Sling TV



Sling TV provides several plan options, but only the Blue Plan and the combined Orange + Blue Plan include Discovery Channel. Currently, the Blue Plan is available at a 50% discount, reducing the price from $40/month to $20/month. Similarly, the Orange + Blue Plan is also half-off, now priced at $27.50/month instead of $55/month. Both plans give you full access to 40+ channels, including Discovery on live TV, perfect for chomping your teeth into Shark Week.

How to Watch Shark Week on Philo



For just $28/month, Philo offers access to over 70 live channels, including Discovery Channel, so you can enjoy every moment of Shark Week. Subscribers also benefit from unlimited DVR storage, allowing you to record and save content for up to one year.

How to Watch Shark Week on YouTube TV



Don't miss a moment of aquatic action when you watch Shark Week live on YouTube TV. Currently, they're running a limited-time offer where you can try it free and then get $15 off your first three months, totaling just $58/month. In addition to Discovery Channel, the platform gives you access to 100+ fan-fav live channels.

How to Watch Shark Week from anywhere with a VPN

If you're outside the US, you can still catch all the Shark Week action on Discovery by using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs mask your location, letting you access US streaming platforms like Discovery+. Private Internet Access costs as little as $2/month, and ExpressVPN is currently offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.

What Is the Shark Week 2024 Schedule?



Shark Week 2024 features 21 hours of brand new programming, including the next chapter of the hit show Belly of the Beast, offering a shocking look at a great white shark feeding frenzy; Jaws vs Leviathan, a recreation of epic battles between a prehistoric whale and the ocean's greatest predator: The Meg; and 6000lb. Shark, where researchers utilize cutting-edge technology — and a lot of shark poop — to accurately weigh a great white for the first time. Per the press release provided by Warner Bros. Discovery, see the full schedule and program highlights below!

Sunday, July 7

Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. The hit Shark Week show is back with Dr. Austin Gallagher, Liv Dixon, and Kina Scollay. This time, they're in New Zealand, using a 29-foot whale decoy to attract 18-foot 'Breeder' sharks for the biggest feeding frenzy yet.

premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. The hit Shark Week show is back with Dr. Austin Gallagher, Liv Dixon, and Kina Scollay. This time, they're in New Zealand, using a 29-foot whale decoy to attract 18-foot 'Breeder' sharks for the biggest feeding frenzy yet. Jaws vs Leviathan premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Orcas and other whales are attacking Great Whites more than ever, continuing a 60-million-year-old rivalry. Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Dr. Sona Kim, and Kina Scollay recreate these ancient battles and study orca tactics to find out who the ultimate predator is.

premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Orcas and other whales are attacking Great Whites more than ever, continuing a 60-million-year-old rivalry. Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Dr. Sona Kim, and Kina Scollay recreate these ancient battles and study orca tactics to find out who the ultimate predator is. Makozilla premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Brutal attacks on sea lions off California's coast have led to fears of a huge predator called "Mako-Zilla." Evidence, like a mauled 600-pound sea lion, suggests a 16-foot shark might be responsible. Shark experts Jeff Harris and Dr. Craig O'Connell are on a mission to identify this massive predator.

premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Brutal attacks on sea lions off California's coast have led to fears of a huge predator called "Mako-Zilla." Evidence, like a mauled 600-pound sea lion, suggests a 16-foot shark might be responsible. Shark experts Jeff Harris and Dr. Craig O'Connell are on a mission to identify this massive predator. Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion premieres at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Paul de Gelder returns to the site of his 2009 shark attack, teaming up with Madison Stewart to investigate a recent Great White attack near Sydney Harbor, the first fatal one in nearly 60 years. This dramatic incident, caught on camera, was the sixth attack in six weeks. Great Whites, Bull Sharks, Tiger Sharks, and humans are locked in a fierce battle for dominance.

Monday, July 8

Big Shark Energy premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Shark experts Dr. Riley Elliott and Kori Burkhardt host a unique shark competition to find the alpha male among Great Whites in New Zealand. They compare the sharks' speed, hunting skills, and fearlessness to see which one has the swagger to win over a female shark.

premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Shark experts Dr. Riley Elliott and Kori Burkhardt host a unique shark competition to find the alpha male among Great Whites in New Zealand. They compare the sharks' speed, hunting skills, and fearlessness to see which one has the swagger to win over a female shark. Shark Frenzy: Mating Games premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Dr. Craig O'Connell delves into the mating behaviors of Oceanic White Tips and Tiger Sharks, proposing that feeding frenzies play a key role in their romance and species survival. Using advanced equipment, he orchestrates feeding events to uncover this crucial mating link.

premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Dr. Craig O'Connell delves into the mating behaviors of Oceanic White Tips and Tiger Sharks, proposing that feeding frenzies play a key role in their romance and species survival. Using advanced equipment, he orchestrates feeding events to uncover this crucial mating link. Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. After two deadly Great White attacks in a small Mexican fishing village, including a decapitation, survivor Paul De Gelder teams up with investigator Brandon McMillan and biologist Gador Mutaner to identify the killers and protect the locals in the Sea of Cortez.

Encores run at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

Tuesday, July 9

Deadliest Bite premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Using cutting edge technology, Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Paul De Gelder and Skye Minnis unveil the secrets of Bull, Tiger, Hammerhead, Great White, and rare shark species' jaw mechanics and delve deep into how these sharks' jaws and teeth deliver lethal attacks.

premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Using cutting edge technology, Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Paul De Gelder and Skye Minnis unveil the secrets of Bull, Tiger, Hammerhead, Great White, and rare shark species' jaw mechanics and delve deep into how these sharks' jaws and teeth deliver lethal attacks. 6000lb. Shark premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Paul De Gelder, and Skye Minnis use cutting-edge tech to reveal the jaw mechanics of Bull, Tiger, Hammerhead, Great White, and rare sharks, exploring how their jaws and teeth deliver deadly attacks.

premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Paul De Gelder, and Skye Minnis use cutting-edge tech to reveal the jaw mechanics of Bull, Tiger, Hammerhead, Great White, and rare sharks, exploring how their jaws and teeth deliver deadly attacks. Monster Hammerheads: Species X premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Dr. Austin Gallagher, along with researchers Liv Dixon, Zandi Ndhlovu, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge, investigates a fierce Hammerhead Shark population in Turks and Caicos, which they suspect might be a new species.

Encores run at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

Wednesday, July 10

Great White North premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Shark expert Andy Casagrande explores the coast of Nova Scotia to investigate a surprising increase in Great White Shark encounters and determine if this new, aggressive population in Canada might be the largest in the world.

premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Shark expert Andy Casagrande explores the coast of Nova Scotia to investigate a surprising increase in Great White Shark encounters and determine if this new, aggressive population in Canada might be the largest in the world. Expedition Unknown: Shark Wrecks of WWII premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Adventurer Josh Gates and shark biologist Tristan Guttridge team up to search for a lost wreck sunk by a Nazi U-Boat during World War II, with the help of nature's deadliest predator.

premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Adventurer Josh Gates and shark biologist Tristan Guttridge team up to search for a lost wreck sunk by a Nazi U-Boat during World War II, with the help of nature's deadliest predator. Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante, marine scientist Christina de Silva, and deep-water surveyors explore Japan's waters to track down alien-like sharks. They aim to find out if the critically endangered Angel Shark still exists in these waters, while also uncovering 17 unique species and witnessing the births of Velvet Dogfish sharks.

Encores run at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

Thursday, July 11

Monster of Oz premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. In southwestern Australia, fears of sea monsters arise as an unknown predator targets Great White and Mako Sharks. Filmmakers Dave and Jennene Riggs, along with Dr. Tristan Guttridge and Rosie Moore, set out to track down the mysterious killer.

premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. In southwestern Australia, fears of sea monsters arise as an unknown predator targets Great White and Mako Sharks. Filmmakers Dave and Jennene Riggs, along with Dr. Tristan Guttridge and Rosie Moore, set out to track down the mysterious killer. Caught! When Sharks Attack premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Researchers are noticing a surge in shark aggression and attacks. Experts will analyze the most intense encounters caught on camera, revealing mysterious new behaviors in these dangerous interactions.

premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Researchers are noticing a surge in shark aggression and attacks. Experts will analyze the most intense encounters caught on camera, revealing mysterious new behaviors in these dangerous interactions. Great White Danger Zone premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Alison Towner and her team explore a new Great White hotspot off South Africa's coast. Using fin cameras, tracking tags, and underwater surveillance, they reveal unusual behaviors in these powerful predators.

Encores run at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

Friday, July 12

The Real Sharkano premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Shark advocate and attack survivor Paul De Gelder travels to an ultra-remote island where natives worship sharks. He aims to discover if their unique methods of swimming with these deadly predators could reveal the secret to peaceful coexistence between humans and sharks.

premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Shark advocate and attack survivor Paul De Gelder travels to an ultra-remote island where natives worship sharks. He aims to discover if their unique methods of swimming with these deadly predators could reveal the secret to peaceful coexistence between humans and sharks. Sharks of the Dead Zone premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Marine pollution and algal blooms are creating dead zones in North America's most biodiverse estuary. Dr. Tiara Moore and Dr. Craig O'Connell investigate whether Bull Sharks can survive in the oxygen-depleted waters of the Indian River Lagoon, a crucial nursery, potentially unlocking secrets to shark survival in changing oceans.

premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Marine pollution and algal blooms are creating dead zones in North America's most biodiverse estuary. Dr. Tiara Moore and Dr. Craig O'Connell investigate whether Bull Sharks can survive in the oxygen-depleted waters of the Indian River Lagoon, a crucial nursery, potentially unlocking secrets to shark survival in changing oceans. Shark Attack Island premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. A South Pacific paradise has turned into a shark attack hotspot, with Bull, Tiger, and Great White sharks getting dangerously close to resort beaches, causing seven fatalities in the past five years. Dr. Riley Elliott, Paul De Gelder, and Kori Burkhardt conduct experiments to identify the species responsible and uncover the reasons behind the attacks.

Encores run at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

Saturday, July 13

Sharktopia premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. In Indonesia's Raja Ampat Islands, a team of researchers searches for one of the last living leopard sharks in the region. As they dive deeper into uncharted waters, they encounter some of the weirdest and wildest sharks on earth.

premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. In Indonesia's Raja Ampat Islands, a team of researchers searches for one of the last living leopard sharks in the region. As they dive deeper into uncharted waters, they encounter some of the weirdest and wildest sharks on earth. Mothersharker: Hammer Time premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Researchers Dr. James Sulikowski and Beckah Campbell use the latest underwater ultrasound and birthing tag technology to solve the mystery of where pregnant scalloped hammerheads give birth – and it may be closer than anyone realizes.



Encores run at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.