How to Watch SEC Football in 2023 Without Cable

There are few parts of the country where people can match the obsession that Southern folks have with college football--and now it's time for four months of trash talk and prayers that your neighbor's school doesn't beat yours this time around.
With Disney cutting off its channels--which includes the ESPN family of networks, such as the SEC Network--from Spectrum during its dispute over carrier fees, a lot of fans in SEC country have been left in a lurch because ESPN carries almost all SEC games. Fortunately for you, every streaming service that carries ESPN and its associated channels is still doing so, and so there are many alternatives to choose from.
Below we've gathered a selection of streaming services and the relevant plants that can get you everything you need to enjoy watching another season of SEC football.
All SEC home games in 2023 will be broadcast either within the ESPN family of networks, or on CBS, which usually gets one high-profile game per week. For the most part, that makes things pretty simple: you just need a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN's various networks, and you can get CBS either through that same live TV service or with a $6 per month subscription to Paramount+. Most streaming services carry CBS in most markets, but Paramount+ can bridge that gap for you if necessary without much of an increased cost. And, of course, you can get CBS over the air for free if you have a digital antenna.
Non-conference road games will often live elsewhere, however--Alabama's week 3 game at South Florida, for example, airs on ABC. But if you subscribe to a live TV streaming a service that gets you ESPN and your local CBS station, then odds are good you'll be covered for any major channel that carries college football.
