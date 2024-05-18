Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether you're a long-time fan or a new watcher, there's something you'll recognize quickly when it comes to learning how to watch all seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race: It's like finding a needle in a haystack.

RuPaul's Drag Race S16 Promo MTV

Throughout the past couple of years, the show has hosted Seasons 1 and 2 on one platform, 3 on another, 4 through 8 on another, and the like. It's horrendously spread out, making it difficult to watch all of RuPaul's Drag Race on just one streaming platform. To make it even more challenging, the MTV app was discontinued back in January of 2024, leaving non-cable viewers stranded when new episodes premiere live on TV.

Mama Ru lives to make it all too damn confusing, but, we think we got the situation settled. We learned how to watch all of RuPaul's Drag Race without cable through a multitude of different streaming services.

TLDR, if you want to watch every single episode, you're going to need more than one streaming service. We know, we know, but trust us, if you're a newbie, you're going to be swallowed in. The charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent is just too hard to break free from.

Here, we're only going to chat about RuPaul's Drag Race in addition to seasons of Untucked, a spinoff that premiers after each episode of Drag Race within the confines of the workroom during the queen's critiques each episode. Because as RuPaul famously says herself, "if you're not watching Untucked, you're only getting half the story." Luckily, Untucked can be found in its entirety on Paramount+. We'll save you the trouble there.

Stay tuned for future guides on how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race international seasons. Because, unsurprisingly, the show has become an international sensation.

Ready to get watching? Find every episode of RuPaul's Drag Race below.

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race on Paramount+



Paramount+ is essentially the Mecca of everything RuPaul's Drag Race. Here, viewers can watch Seasons 1 through 15 of both Drag Race and Untucked. Yep, that's every season aside from the most recent, which will likely join the platform when Season 17 is announced. Paramount+ has become the home of everything Drag Race-related due to its recent decision to stream on MTV, a Paramount-owned brand.

Though you cannot catch the most recent season right now and don't have the capability to watch live, this is the ultimate must-have streaming subscription for Drag Race fans. Subscribe now with a one-week free trial and only $5.99/month thereafter.

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race on DIRECTV STREAM

Since MTV bid farewell to the beloved MTV App, leaving us stranded, we've been on the hunt for alternative ways to catch RuPaul's Drag Race live every Friday night. DIRECTV STREAM has become a godsent alternative to cable, not only because we can now watch episodes live through the subscription service, but also because DIRECTV STREAM hosts Seasons 4-16 of the series for on demand watching. All you'll need for this one is DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment Package, which will cost subscribers $79.99/month for 90+ channels, including MTV.

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race on Philo



Next up, let's chat about Philo. Philo has essentially become the hub for RuPaul's Drag Race viewers who want to watch the show live when it's in season, but Philo also has the three most recent seasons to catch up on. While only Seasons 13-16 are available, this is probably the streaming service you'll want most when Drag Race is in season simply because of how affordable it is. At only $25 a month with 70+ channels, it's more or less a major steal.

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race on Fubo

Fubo is another great option to consider if you're looking to watch RuPaul's Drag Race live. It also has Seasons 15 and 16 if you need to catch up before Season 17 premieres, which will likely be sometime in early 2025. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial and costs $79.99 a month for over 200 channels. Subscribers can also stream on up to 10 different devices, making this a great option for sharing.

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a great option if you're looking for something a little more in the middle. And, by that, we mean that it currently hosts Seasons 8-10. Because you'll get the live TV add-on, you'll be able to enjoy live coverage when Drag Race is in season at $77 a month.

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race on Pluto TV

Starting from the beginning? Subscribers can catch Seasons 1 and 2 on Pluto TV. Sure, it might not have the rest, but everyone starts somewhere. Plus, it's totally free to use.

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race from anywhere with a VPN

As mentioned, RuPaul's Drag Race has a global audience. It's so global, in fact, that there are a number of franchises like Drag Race UK, Drag Race Mexico, and Drag Race Thailand to keep up with the evolving drag scene across the world. But, if you're outside of the US and want to watch RuPaul's Drag Race, you might want to consider a VPN like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access.