Get ready, squirrel friends! This Friday, May 17, eight fierce queens from previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race will sashay back onto the main stage, all vying to snatch the crown as the next All Stars winner. And, if it's anything like last season of Drag Race, we're in for a real treat. Seriously, that drama was some serious tea and we'd just about die to watch Plane Jane shade every other girl in the room once again. But, in true RuPaul fashion, streaming All Stars isn't the easiest. Learn how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 9 and find out who will be on this upcoming season below. Hint: it's only going to be streaming on Paramount+.

Earlier this year as RuPaul's Drag Race's season 16 was already in full swing, fans were taken aback when the MTV app shut down toward the end of January. Thankfully, Philo came to the rescue and is now the home of RuPaul's Drag Race for those who can't get in on weekly episodes airing on MTV.

As of now, it doesn't seem like All Stars 9 will be on MTV or Philo. For us super fans tuning into Drag Race for the thousandth time, this isn't news. RuPaul throws Drag Race content at every streaming service on the planet in hope one sticks. Before MTV, Drag Race was airing live on VH1 until the network switched for Season 15 in January 2023. And, if you want to watch previous seasons, you can find bits and pieces across Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, and more. It's truly all over the place.

But, where is All Stars 9 streaming, you may ask?

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 9 on Paramount+

As of right now, RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 9 will only be streaming on Paramount+. That's right, no MTV! No Philo! Just sweet, sweet Paramount+. And for those who haven't joined the party yet, Paramount+ starts at just $5.99/month with a one-week free trial. If you're not catching all of the content in the club, this is the only way to get streaming at home. You betta werk!

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 9 with a VPN



All you global glamazons, listen up! Some of you may not be able to catch all the fierceness of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 on Paramount+ given locality. But fear not, with a little help from a VPN like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access, you can sashay past those geographical restrictions and join the party from anywhere in the world. ExpressVPN is even offering a discount on its annual plan, while Private Internet Access is a steal at just $2 per month.

Who Is On the Cast Of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 9?

This season, eight different queens will battle head to head in hopes of taking the crown. For the first time ever, each queen will be donating the money they win from the season to a charity of their choice. Also, rumor has it that this will be a non-elimination season, similar to Season 7's all-winners season. Here's who's in the running and which charity they're competing for: