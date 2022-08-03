How to Watch Premier League Week 1 Live Without Cable

This weekend, gather around with your closest friends to watch the opening weekend of the Premier League's 31st season. The 2022-2023 season of the top English professional league will launch with a matchup between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

New for the upcoming season, fans will see three newly promoted clubs (Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest), who will all be in action this weekend. For the first time in two seasons, Bournemouth returns to Premier League play after earning an automatic promotion with a second-place finish in the Championship in 2021-22.

For opening weekend, Manchester United will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their quest to defend their title. Man Utd has dominated the league in recent years, winning back-to-back titles in the last two seasons, and winning 4 titles in their last 5. The club has 6 Premier League titles and 8 English titles and looks to add to those numbers by the season's end.

You can find out how to watch all of the Premier League Week 1 matches, below.

When to Watch

The 2021-2022 Premier League season will open with 10 games across 3 days on USA Network and Peacock. Check out the full schedule, below.

Premier League Week 1 Schedule Date Time (ET) Match Platform Friday, August 5 3 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Arsenal USA Network Saturday, August 6 7:30 a.m. Fulham v. Liverpool Peacock Saturday, August 6 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Aston Villa Peacock Saturday, August 6 10 a.m. Leeds United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Saturday, August 6 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Saturday, August 6 10 a.m. Tottenham v. Southampton Peacock Saturday, August 6 12:30 p.m. Everton v. Chelsea USA Network Sunday, August 7 9 a.m. Leicester City v. Brentford Peacock Sunday, August 7 9 a.m. Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sunday, August 7 11:30 a.m. West Ham v. Manchester City Peacock

How to Watch Premier League Week 1

Cord cutters can catch all of the live action of the Premier League on USA Network, which can be found on all major streaming services, and Peacock.

Premier League Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the Premier League on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $69.99/mo., the Entertainment package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes USA Network. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 75 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New subscribers can watch the Premier League and more with a 5-day free trial and get the DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment package for $49.99 for the first two months, which is a savings of $40 over two months.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock



Watch live Premier League games on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

Watch the Premier League on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of the Premier League's opening weekend on USA Network via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the Premier League on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live Premier League matches on USA Network and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the Premier League on Sling TV (For Free!)

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch coverage of the Premier League on USA Network. For $35 per month, a Sling Blue subscription, allows you to watch the live games on USA Network, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can stream for free until August 20.

Watch the Premier League on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the Premier League on USA Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

