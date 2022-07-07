The PGA Tour continues with the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, which is part of the Rolex Series, a premier event of the European Tour. 14 of the top 15 golfers in the world will be participating in the event for a chance to win $1.44 million of the $8 million purse.

2021 winner Min Woo Lee returns to the Renaissance Club to defend his title against notable golfers Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, and Matt Fitzpatrick. Lee is looking to become the first golfer to win the event in consecutive years.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open without cable, below.

When to Watch

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 3:00 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 3:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Live TV Coverage: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 3:00 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 3:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Live TV Coverage: 8:30 a.m - 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 4:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 4:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Early TV coverage: 10:00 - 12:00 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on CBS

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 4:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 4:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Early TV coverage: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on CBS

How to Watch the 2022 Scottish Open

CBS, Golf Channel, and ESPN+ will combine to cover all of the live-action from the 2022 Scottish Open. Cord cutters have a few different options to watch without cable.

2022 Scottish Open

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV CBS ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ Golf Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the Scottish Open Live for Free

Catch all of the CBS coverage of the 2022 Scottish Open by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what CBS channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the Scottish Open on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $89.99/mo., the Choice package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes CBS and Golf Channel. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 90 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New and eligible returning subscribers can watch the Scottish Open and more with a 5-day free trial and get the DIRECTV STREAM Choice package for $74.99 for the first two months, which is a savings of $30 over two months.

Watch the Scottish Open on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the event on CBS, Golf Channel, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.

Watch the Scottish Open on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch Golf Channel's coverage of the Scottish Open. For $46 per month, a Sling Blue subscription with Sports Extra, allows you to watch the tournament on the Golf Channel, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month and a free month of Showtime, Starz, and Epix.

Watch the Scottish Open on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's Scottish Open on CBS and Golf Channel via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the Scottish Open on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the event on CBS and Golf Channel for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch the Scottish Open on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

For $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers get full access to PGA Tour Live. With PGA Tour Live, viewers can enjoy extended and expanded coverage on the course. The network will carry over 3,200 new hours of live streaming and over 4,300 exclusive hours total.

Upgrade to The Disney Bundle and enjoy PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Hulu (Ad-Supported), and Disney+ for only $13.99/mo, or with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/mo.

Watch the Scottish Open on Paramount+

Subscribers to Paramount+ Premium can watch the simulcast of CBS coverage of the Canadian Open for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year.

Other Ways to Watch the Scottish Open

Tournament coverage will be available to stream on NBCSports.com, GolfChannel.com, the NBC Sports app, CBSSports.com, and the CBS Sports app with sign-in authentication.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.