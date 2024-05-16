How to Watch the PGA Championship in 2024

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

May has been an exciting month for Louisville, Kentucky. Not only did it just play host to the Kentucky Derby, but now the PGA Championship has come to town for a four-day stay, from Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19. This year is the 106th edition of the major, played at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Valhalla Golf Club.

Xander Schauffele of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States walk off the ninth green during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The crown prize of the event, the Wanamaker Trophy, was hoisted last year by Brooks Koepka, who also won it in 2018 and 2019. After a tough 2022, Koepka returned with a vengeance in 2023. Can he do it again? Or will it be the #1 golfer in the world Scottie Scheffler, who has the shortest odds to win this major of any golfer since Tiger Woods in 2013?

The primary broadcasters of the event will be ESPN, ESPN+, and CBS. But you can also catch additional coverage, as well as news updates and analysis, on CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports Network.

ESPN will be offering full coverage of the event on both Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17 from 12pm until 8pm. Then on Saturday, May 18, coverage will be limited from 10am until 1pm, when CBS takes over for the rest of the day. Then again on Sunday, May 19, ESPN will cover play from 10am until 1pm, with CBS taking the reins from 1pm until 7pm.

Then on Saturday, May 18, coverage will be limited from 10am until 1pm, when CBS takes over for the rest of the day. Then again on Sunday, May 19, ESPN will cover play from 10am until 1pm, with CBS taking the reins from 1pm until 7pm.

Here's how to watch this year's PGA Championship, so that you don't miss a single drive, putt, or birdie.

How to Watch the PGA Championship on ESPN+



ESPN+ will be offering full coverage at the same dates and times as ESPN, on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17 from 12pm until 8pm; and then on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 from 10am until 1pm.

ESPN+ will also be covering featured groups throughout the event, from Thursday through Sunday. Tee times on Thursday range from 7:53 am until 8:37 am, depending on the group. Tee times for the other three days are expected to begin around 8am as well. Check ESPN+'s schedule daily for up-to-date information on which groups will be featured at which times. ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year, so if you're a huge sports fan, the yearly purchase might be the best option for you.

How to Watch the PGA Championship on Fubo

For those looking to catch the PGA Championship in 2024, Fubo is an excellent choice. Enjoy all the excitement of the tournament with a seven-day free trial. After that, continue with Fubo for as little as $79.99 per month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including coverage from ESPN and CBS, you won't miss any of the action. Plus, with the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, it's perfect for sharing with friends and family.

How to Watch the PGA Championship on DIRECTV STREAM

Prepare for the PGA Championship with DIRECTV STREAM's premier live sports coverage. Catch all the action on ESPN and CBS and explore discounted sports packages. Choose the Entertainment + Sports Pack for $84.98 per month for the initial three months or the Choice + Sports Pack for $98.99 per month for the first month, saving $44.99. For an extensive range of content, opt for the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $109.99 per month for the first month, featuring 160+ channels and a $44.99 savings.

How to Watch the PGA Championship on Hulu + Live TV

For comprehensive coverage of the PGA Championship and beyond, opt for Hulu + Live TV at $77/month. Dive into live action on ESPN and CBS, along with a plethora of shows and movies. With unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, it caters to diverse households. Plus, enjoy family movie nights with included Disney+.

How to Watch the PGA Championship on Sling TV

Sling TV provides an excellent option for watching the PGA Championship. Currently, you can get the Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30/month for the first month, granting access to ESPN for the championship. Alternatively, opt for the Orange Plan alone, also 50% off for your first month at $20, for just ESPN. Sadly, CBS is not available on Sling TV, so this might not be the best option to consider for all content this weekend.

How to Watch the PGA Championship from anywhere with a VPN

If you're outside the US, you can still catch the 2024 PGA Championship using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs hide your location, allowing you to access US streaming platforms such as ESPN and CBS. Private Internet Access starts at $2 per month, while ExpressVPN is offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.

How to Watch the PGA Championship on CBS Sports HQ

While CBS Sports HQ won't be covering the event, it will broadcast morning, afternoon, and evening updates and analysis. On Thursday and Friday, Morning Buzz airs at 8am, Midday Rundown is at noon, HQ Spotlight & Trending Now is at 3pm, and end-of-day recaps air at 7pm. On Saturday and Sunday, Gameday Pregame starts at 11am, Pre-Broadcast Preview is at 1:45pm, and end-of-day recaps air at 7pm.

How to Watch the PGA Championship on CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network won't be covering the PGA Championship, but it will be offering news updates and analysis on its Clubhouse Report and On the Range programs. Clubhouse Report airs Thursday through Sunday from 8pm until 9pm. On the Range broadcasts on Thursday and Friday, from 11am until 1pm.