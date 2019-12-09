National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is a classic among the "Christmas movies for people who don't like Christmas movies" genre. It's a dark comedy set at Christmastime, loaded up with the animal cruelty-as-humor the National Lampoon franchise is so fond of. But the third movie with Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold is mostly still funny after all these years, and it's airing a bunch of times on AMC this Christmas season.

It airs on AMC Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET; Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5:45 p.m. ET; Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. ET; Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 5:45 p.m. ET; Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. ET; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET; and Monday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. ET.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is available to stream via DirectTV and Fubo with a subscription, and via Amazon, Apple, Vudu, and YouTube to rent or buy.