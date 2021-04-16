How to Watch Mortal Kombat on HBO Max

If you're an avid gamer (and even if you're not,) the interest in the new Mortal Kombat film has been heating up for months. The original Mortal Kombat feature film came out in 1995 and was very successful at the box office. The 1997 sequel - not so much. While the wildly successful video game has delivered time and again for gamers and the timing for another film seems right, there are fans who are excited and some who are apprehensive about the new film because there are so many characters in the game series and balancing them all in a film is a challenge.

On the plus side, many fans have noticed from trailer clips of the film that the tone is on point and in the spirit of the video games. They're also responding to the well-executed fight scenes and character designs. The cast includes Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Ludi Lin, and Mehcad Brooks.

The new movie focuses on a completely original protagonist named Cole Young, a past-his-prime MMA fighter, played by Tan. The emperor of a deadly realm known as Outworld sends his best warrior, Sub-Zero, to hunt down Young. In search of answers, Cole finds his way to the temple of Lord Raiden and begins unlocking the secrets of his heritage. As Outworld's threat to Earthrealm grows, Cole joins warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and Kano in a high-stakes battle for the soul of the universe.

Another key factor in fan satisfaction is the game's creative violence and fatalities and from the footage released so far, it looks like the new film delivers in that department.

Are you looking forward to this new installment in the movie franchise? Mortal Kombat hits theatres and will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Friday, April 23 as part of the streamer's major movie release strategy in 2021. You don't need to pay anything above your HBO Max subscription to be able to watch, but you only have 30 days to watch before the film leaves the streaming service for paid video-on-demand streaming, so make sure you watch it now. You can also watch if you have an HBO Max add-on to your Hulu or Amazon accounts.