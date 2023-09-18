How to Watch More Yellowstone Online

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone Kevin Lynch for Paramount

Looking to satisfy that Yellowstone fix?

If you're a new fan searching for a way to watch more of the Kevin Costner series after sampling the first episode on CBS (or you're an old viewer who just really wants to rewatch it), you're in luck! The popular modern-day Western, with over four seasons under its belt, is available for your viewing pleasure on various platforms, most notably Peacock — making it very easy to fall down the Dutton rabbit hole.

Yellowstone will continue its second life on CBS, with re-airings of the Paramount Network series starting with the first season on Sunday nights for the foreseeable future amid the writers and actors strikes, and give the megahit a chance to find an even bigger audience. But if you simply can't wait until the following week for the next "new" episode on CBS, here's a breakdown of where you can catch up with the Duttons on your own schedule.

Where you can stream Yellowstone

Every episode of Yellowstone that's aired so far on Paramount Network — that's four-and-a-half seasons worth — is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.



Why Peacock and not Paramount+, you ask? Good question. The answer is business-related. In 2020, NBCUniversal — the parent company of Peacock — bought streaming rights to Yellowstone before Paramount+, which was rebranded from CBS All Access in 2021, formally existed. That meant any seasons of Yellowstone that aired on Paramount Network, including the most recent Season 5, would go to Peacock for an exclusive streaming window. (All seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Canada, however.)

You can also watch Yellowstone by renting or buying episodes on other platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV, Redbox, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Philo.

If you're a cable TV subscriber, you can log into your account and watch episodes for free that way on the Paramount Network website, provided Paramount Network is part of your cable package.

Other Yellowstone spinoffs and prequels won't be going to a competitor, and will be available to stream on Paramount+. That list includes Paramount+ originals 1883 and 1923, both available on the streaming service, as well as upcoming offshoots, Lawmen: The Bass Reeves Story with David Oyelowo and 6666.