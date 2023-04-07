How to Watch Monumental Sports Network Without Cable in 2024

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

NBC Sports Washington (now known as Monumental Sports Network) is home to the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals, making it a popular destination for sports fans. But if you're trying to figure out how to watch Monumental Sports Network without cable, you've probably discovered that not every platform carries the channel. This can make it difficult to cut cable and save cash while keeping up with your favorite teams.

Thankfully, there are still a handful of services that let viewers stream Monumental Sports Network and watch regional broadcasts. Many of these can also be bundled with additional sports add-ons like MLB.TV and MLB Network for additional programming. This makes Monumental Sports Network a great alternative to cable while still letting you catch all your favorite teams, TV shows, and more.

From Fubo and Hulu to DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV, here's a look at everywhere you can stream Monumental Sports Network. We'll also take a look at a standalone service for Monumental Sports Network that's incredibly affordable and great for shoppers looking to save a buck.

How to Watch Monumental Sports Network on DIRECTV STREAM

If you pick up the Choice Plan for $109 per month, you'll get access to Monumental Sports Network on DIRECTV STREAM. Along with the regional channel, DIRECTV STREAM gets you over 160 live channels, including ESPN, TNT, ABC, and NBA TV. Other perks include an unlimited DVR and the option to stream on unlimited screens simultaneously. Best of all, there are no annual contracts or cancellation fees, and you can make use of a five-day free trial to test the service before signing up.

How to Watch Monumental Sports Network on Fubo

Fubo costs $80 per month and includes Monumental Sports Network. The plan features more than 150 channels (ESPN, NBA TV, ABC, etc.), lets you stream on unlimited screens, and comes with a DVR that holds 1,000 hours of programming. MLB Network can be added for $10 per month as part of the Sports Lite package, while MLB.TV can be had for $30 per month to watch all out-of-market games for all teams in the league. Fubo's catalog is heavily focused on sports, so you'll be able to catch plenty of baseball, football, hockey, soccer, and basketball games throughout the year.

How to Watch Monumental Sports Network on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV includes Monumental Sports Network for $77 per month. Other notable channels include FS1, NFL Network, TBS, ESPN, and the Big Ten Network. As a bonus, your Hulu subscription gets you membership to ESPN+ and Disney+ for even more programming—making it a pretty great deal and a well-rounded service. Hulu plans include an unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously.

How to Watch Monumental Sports Network on YouTube TV

Monumental Sports Network is available on YouTube TV for just $58 per month during your first three months. A generous two-week trial is available, making it easy to learn everything you can about the service before signing up. Along with Monumental Sports Network, YouTube TV includes ESPN, FOX, FS1, ABC, TNT, and CBS. Members benefit from an unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on three devices at once.

How to Sign Up for Monumental Sports Network



Customers who only want to watch Monumental Sports Network can sign up directly through the network's website for $20 per month. Keep in mind that this is only available to folks living within its broadcast region. Signing up for the Monumental Sports Network lets you watch over 200 live sporting events and gets you 24/7 access to the channel. You won't get any additional perks or channels, though at $20 per month, this is the cheapest option on this list.

How to Watch Monumental Sports Network on MLB.TV

If you're looking to watch as much baseball as possible, consider signing up for MLB.TV. If you want to follow your favorite team, a Single Team Pass costs just $150 per year and gets you every out-of-market game during the season. For even more baseball, the All Team Pass is $30 a month and lets you watch all out-of-market games for all MLB teams. MLB.TV is available as a standalone service, though you'll also find it as an add-on for Prime TV and Fubo. Along with out-of-market games, MLB.TV features daily highlights and additional baseball-focused programming and TV shows.

How to Watch Monumental Sports Network with a VPN



Since Monumental Sports Network is a regional channel, anyone living outside its broadcast range won't be able to view their favorite games on the network. However, a VPN like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access might be able to fix this problem, allowing you to spoof your location. Depending on the exact servers you're accessing and the streaming service you're subscribed to, you might be able to access regional channels. ExpressVPN is running a discount on its annual plan, while Private Internet Access is affordably priced at $2 per month.