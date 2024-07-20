How to Watch Miss USA in 2024

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We are a little less than a month away from the 73rd Annual Miss USA Pageant. The event is set to air live on August 4, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. It should be mentioned that just a few days earlier, the Miss Teen USA pageant will kick off the festivities on August 1 at 8 p.m. ET, also broadcasting live on The CW just as the Miss USA Pageant is. Both pageants will unfold in the iconic Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and as there has been a lot of news leading up to this year's annual event, the evening is sure to be a spectacle. Here's everything you need to know about the buzz circulating around the event and how to watch Miss USA 2024 live.

Miss United States Noelia Voigt attends the The 72nd Miss Universe Competition - Preliminary Competition at Gimnasio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda on November 15, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

There seems to be a bit of an uncertain future for the pageant, as last year's winners of both the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants stepped down as the current holders of their respective crowns. Noelia Voigt and UmaSofia Srivastava both resigned from their duties of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, respectively, earlier this year. This only adds to some controversy behind the scenes, as rumors have been spreading about the pageant being on unstable ground. The Miss Universe Organization, the company that oversees the pageant, has had apparent leadership turmoil and contractual needs not met by them for pageant winners and runner-ups. The parent company of the pageant, JKN Global Group, filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

Despite management restructuring at the top, there also seems to be a question of relevance for the pageants in the era of social media and the world of online influencers. Pageants like Miss USA and many others date back to the 1800s, and one can argue there has not been much evolution in the product since then. TV ratings have declined, and an apparent toxic working environment for the contestants in the competition is not helping the cause of aiding in the event's publicity. In the resignation letter from 2023's Miss USA Winner, Noelia Voight, she stated that pageant owner Laylah Rose bullied and lied to her and others within the organization. She also stated that Rose "consistently failed to communicate," and when she did, she was "often cold and unnecessarily aggressive." Two days after Voigt's letter was released, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava announced her resignation as well. Many other past pageant contestants and even those who sit on the board of directors took to social media to announce their displeasure with the way things are being run within the organization.

Yet with all the drama that circles around this year's pageants, the show must go on, and maybe this year's show will elevate the event to a more positive future. There is always time to turn things around and it could make for a great comeback story. Be sure to tune in on August 4 at 8 p.m. ET for the broadcast of the annual event on The CW.

Don't have access to the CW? Read on to find out how to stream the Miss USA 2024 pageant.

How to Watch the Miss USA 2024 on Fubo



Catch every moment of Miss USA 2024 with Fubo, the streaming service that brings you live coverage through The CW. After an enticing seven-day free trial, you can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99/mo. This package offers nearly 200 channels and lets you stream on up to 10 devices at once, ensuring you won't miss a beat of the action!

How to Watch Miss USA 2024 on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a live streaming package that many cable cord cutters have flocked to over the last few years. If you have Hulu + Live TV or are looking to sign up with a new platform for live streaming television, just know that The CW is included in the package. Customers have a choice when signing up for Hulu + Live TV. The basic plan is currently $76.99/mo, but if you want no ads on your plan, that's going to cost you a bit more, with the no-ad plan costing $89.99/mo. Hulu + Live TV has over 90 channels in its package, including a complimentary bundle with Disney and ESPN. Many call Hulu + Live TV a more versatile way of live streaming content at home than its competitors.

How to Watch Miss USA 2024 on DIRECTV STREAM

Catch every moment of Miss USA 2024 with DIRECTV STREAM. The Entertainment Package (which is all you'll need if you're looking to get The CW), costs just $79.99/mo. and offers 90+ channels. If you're a sports kind of person, DIRECTV STREAM offers two more packages to consider as well.

How to Watch Miss USA 2024 on YouTube TV

YouTube TV includes over 100 channels like ION, Animal Planet, E!, and The CW. A subscription to the service costs $72.99/mo. and has a free trial to go along with it. Lastly, in case you miss the Miss USA pageant the night it airs, YouTube TV allows you unlimited DVR space to record shows and live broadcasts when you can't be home to watch them the night they premiere.

How to Watch Miss USA 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're not in the US or if you're keen to watch local coverage from somewhere other than where you're currently located, then you're going to want a VPN. By masking your location, these VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access enable access to US and non-US streaming platforms. Private Internet Access begins at $2/month, while ExpressVPN provides a 49% discount on its annual plan, costing only $6.67/month.

