When you think about it, it seems right to finish the year of awfulness that is 2020 with some horror movie-watching. So if you need a break from the happy, upbeat holiday specials, here's a fun alternative. For the horror fans who like to indulge in holiday scares, we suggest you watch the 2015 movie Krampus.

This Christmas horror flick has an all-star cast including Adam Scott, Toni Collette, Allison Tolman, and David Koechner, and it follows a family reuniting during the holidays who are terrorized by Krampus, a demon who punishes those who have lost the Christmas spirit. Sounds like a perfectly pitched holiday movie for this messed-up year.

Krampus is currently streaming on Hulu but you'll need to have a premium subscription that includes Live TV in order to watch. The movie is available to rent on YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.

If you want to watch the Christmas horror movie on traditional TV, FX is playing it a few times this holiday season. On Sunday Dec. 13 there will be back-to-back showings starting at 4:40 p.m. ET/PT, with the second viewing starting at 6:35 p.m. If you can't catch it then, another Krampus double header will air Saturday, Dec. 19, first at 3 p.m. ET/PT and then again at 5 p.m.