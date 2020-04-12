When it comes to beloved Peanuts holiday episodes, A Charlie Brown Christmas and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown tend to get a lot of the attention, but there's a wealth of other specials that feature Snoopy and the gang, including the seasonally appropriate It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown.

In the 1974 cartoon, Linus waits for the arrival of the Easter Beagle, which he insists will hand out eggs when he arrives, much to the disbelief of his friends. (After all, they're a little reluctant to believe him after all that stuff with the Great Pumpkin.)

If you'd like to add It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown to your holiday rotation, either to show the kids in your life or just to enjoy by yourself, the animated film is available for purchase on Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

A little treat for anyone who buys the special online: You get two bonus springtime-themed Peanuts episodes along with it: It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown and It's Spring Training, Charlie Brown.

Seriously, the Charlie Brown cinematic universe is vast.