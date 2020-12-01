No matter how many years pass, the image most of us have of Macaulay Culkin will always be of his younger, wide-eyed self holding his hands up to his cheeks with a surprised look on his face. That classic image from Home Alone is etched in our brains, along with the many ways Kevin McCallister foils the hapless crooks who decide to rob his house when Kevin is inadvertently left alone as his family flies to Europe. Oh, and if you didn't already know, comedy goddess Catherine O'Hara, the woman who plays Kevin's worried mom in the film, is the same fabulous actress who plays Moira Rose on the comedy classic Schitt's Creek.

If you're looking for Home Alone this December, you'll need to be a Disney+ subscriber to stream the now 30-year-old (!!) movie. If you want to learn more about how the holiday classic was made, check out The Movies That Made Us, which has and episode featuring behind-the-scenes footage and the story of how the first Home Alone movie came to be. The first season of The Movies That Made Us is available now on Netflix worldwide.

For those who don't subscribe to Disney+, Freeform will also be showing Home Alone a few times during December so check your local listings for air times on that channel.

Happy holidays, ya filthy animals!