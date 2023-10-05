How to Watch Every NFL Game in 2023 Week 5

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

We're just four weeks into the 2023 NFL season, and it seems like every time we think we've got the hierarchy figured out, something throws a wrench in it. I mean, the hapless, Aaron Rodgers-less Jets taking the Chiefs to the limit on Sunday Night Football? In front of Taylor Swift? Ridiculous.

No matter what kind of nonsense goes down in the NFL this season, you're definitely gonna wanna see it. It's that sort of spectacle, or whatever you want to call that Jets-Chiefs game, that makes football such a great show, even when things are going wrong for your team.

Below you'll find the broadcast details for how to watch every NFL game during week 5, as well as links for services that'll make it easy for you to stream the matchups.

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football

Date and time: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT

Location: FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland

TV channel: Prime Video (sign up here)

The winless Bears are sitting at the very bottom of the NFL standings, and the Commanders have lost two straight. Which team will get it together on Thursday Night Football?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills

Date and time: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT

Location: Tottenham Hostpur Stadium in London, England

TV channel: NFL Network

Stream options: Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

The Bills are coming off the best win of the season so far, a blowout over the Miami Dolphins a week ago, and the Jags just took down the Falcons. And the game is in London--anything can happen when both teams are jet-lagged.

Houston Texans vs Atlanta Falcons

Date and time: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV channel: Fox

Stream options: Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

This battle of 2-2 teams from different conferences won't decide anything, but the team who comes out of this game at 3-2 is going to feel a lot better than the other one does.

Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions

Date and time: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Location: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

TV channel: Fox

Stream options: Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

The Lions, behind the arm of Jared Goff, have looked great so far this year. The Panthers, with rookie no. 1 draft pick Bryce Young learning the ropes, haven't.

New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins

Date and time: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV channel: Fox

Stream options: Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

The Dolphins were humbled by the Bills last week, but they're still one of the best teams in the NFL. The New York Giants have not been one of the best teams in the NFL this season--quite the opposite, in fact. But hey, maybe they'll get it together this week.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

Date and time: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV channel: CBS

Stream options: Paramount+, Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

Every team in the AFC South, including these two, are sitting at 2-2 right now. So we're all pulling for a tie, right?

New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots

Date and time: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV channel: CBS

Stream options: Paramount+, Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

The Patriots are having a pretty hard time this season, and the Saints have been OK at best--this showdown would have been peak entertainment a decade ago, though.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date and time: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh

TV channel: CBS

Stream options: Paramount+, Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

The Ravens look like the best team in the AFC North, but the Steelers always seem to have something to say about who takes this division. Let's see what they have to say this week.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams



Date and time: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV channel: Fox

Stream options: Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

The Eagles are one of two remaining undefeated teams, and the Rams have looked exactly the part of a 2-2 team--can they do anything to slow down Philadelphia's potent attack?

Cincinnati Bengals vs Arizona Cardinals

Date and time: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, California

TV channel: Fox

Stream options: Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

The 2023 season has been pretty rough for the Bengals and QB Joe Burrow, and the Cardinals have been awful outside of a random win over the Cowboys. Both of these teams can be good under the right circumstances--maybe they can bring the best out of each other.

New York Jets vs Denver Broncos

Date and time: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT

Location: Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado

TV channel: CBS

Stream options: Paramount+, Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

The Broncos barely won the battle of 0-3 teams against the Bears last week, and the 1-3 Jets very nearly stole one from the Chiefs last Sunday. This could be one of those games where we learn a lot about both of these teams.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Minnesota Vikings

Date and time: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV channel: CBS

Stream options: Paramount+, Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

The Vikings are 1-3, but all of their losses were very close, and the Chiefs are a shaky 3-1--this game might be more even than it looks on paper.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football



Date and time: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET / 5:20 PM PT

Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV channel: NBC

Stream options: Peacock, Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

The Cowboys, as is often the case, have already been on a rollercoaster this year, while the 49ers are 4-0 with QB Brock Purdy. Which version of the Cowboys will show up in California?

Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football



Date and time: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: ABC and ESPN

Stream options: Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTubeTV/NFL Sunday Ticket

Week 5 comes to a close with this battle of teams who are at best middle of the, ahem, pack at this point. Maybe this is the week that they find themselves.

