How to Watch Every MLB Division Series Playoff Game Without Cable

After a rather uneventful Wild Card round in which every single series ended in a 2-0 sweep, it's time for the MLB Division Series round. To paraphase Anakin Skywalker: this is where the fun begins, hopefully.

There are just eight teams remaining, and in the Division Series round each matchup is a best-of-5 series--first team to win three games moves on the Championship Series to play for a trip to the World Series.

The full schedule for the Division Series round has been set--it'll start on Saturday, Oct. 7, when every remaining team will play. The round could end as early as Wednesday if every series is once again a sweep, or it could last until Saturday if one of the National League series makes it to five games.

The TV arrangement for the MLB postseason is fairly simple for this round. Every single National League game will all air on TBS, and the American League games will all air on Fox Sports 1 aside from the games on October 11, which will air on Fox. Unfortunately, there aren't any cheap subscriptions to get just those channels, a la Paramount+ with CBS, so you'll need an actual streaming live TV service for nearly all of these games. Fortunately, you've got options--check 'em out below.

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies

Dates and times:

Game 1 - Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

Game 2 - Monday, October 9 at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

Game 3 - Wednesday, October 11, 5 PM ET / 2 PM ET

Game 4 (if necessary) - Thursday, October 12, 6 PM ET / 3 PM ET

Game 5 (if necessary) - Saturday, October 14, 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

Location: Games 1, 2, and 5 in Atlanta; Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia

TV channel: TBS

Stream options: Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV

The Atlanta Braves, who claimed the best record in baseball this season, will start their postseason run against the Phillies, who easily handled the Marlins in the Wild Card round. The Braves have the clear edge, but don't count out Bryce Harper and co.--they can be trouble.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Dates and times:

Game 1 - Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET / 6:20 PM PT

Game 2 - Monday, October 9 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Game 3 - Wednesday, October 11, 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Game 4 (if necessary) - Thursday, October 12, 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Game 5 (if necessary) - Saturday, October 14, 9:20 PM ET / 6:20 PM PT

Location: Games 1, 2, and 5 in Los Angeles; Games 3 and 4 in Phoenix

TV channel: TBS

Stream options: Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV

The Dodgers claimed the top record in MLB last season only to flame out in the Division series against the Padres in four games, but they turned it around with another 100-win season this year. On the other bench we have the Diamondbacks, who hold the worst record of any team left standing with just 84 wins. But the D-Backs already punked the Brewers in the Wild Card--can they do it again with the mighty Dodgers?

Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers

Dates and times:

Game 1 - Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Game 2 - Sunday, October 8 at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Game 3 - Tuesday, October 10, 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Game 4 (if necessary) - Wednesday, October 11, 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Game 5 (if necessary) - Friday, October 13, 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Location: Games 1, 2, and 5 in Baltimore; Games 3 and 4 in Dallas

TV channel: FS1 and Fox

Stream options: Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV

The Orioles were the best team in the American League this year, But they're going up against a Rangers squad that is more than capable of spoiling Baltimore's dream season. But will they? That question is above my pay grade.

Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins

Dates and times:

Game 1 - Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET / 1:45 PM PT

Game 2 - Sunday, October 8 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Game 3 - Tuesday, October 10, 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Game 4 (if necessary) - Wednesday, October 11, 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Game 5 (if necessary) - Friday, October 13, 4 PM ET / 1PM PT

Location: Games 1, 2, and 5 in Houston; Games 3 and 4 in Minneapolis

TV channel: FS1 and Fox

Stream options: Hulu, Sling, DIRECTV, FuboTV

While winning 90 games is pretty nice, the defending World Series champion Astros didn't come close to matching last year's 106 wins--no team hit that mark this season. But they made it to the playoffs, and that means everything is in front of them still. They're facing the 87-win Twins, who are riding high after sweeping the Blue Jays. In the Division Series round, this is the matchup between the two teams with the closest records.