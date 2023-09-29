Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Deion Sanders' quest to turn his alma mater into a contender hit a snag last week when the Oregon Ducks ran the University of Colorado Buffaloes all the way out of town with a 42-6 blowout victory. But a lot can change in a week. And while the 8th-ranked USC Trojans, with the reigning Heisman winner at quarterback, are just as formidable as Oregon was, this game is happening in Boulder, way up in the mountains in front of Colorado's newly raucous home crowd.

How to Watch USC Trojans vs Colorado Buffaloes

Date and time: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

Location: University of Colorado's home field at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado

TV channel: FOX. Learn how to stream the game on Hulu, Sling Blue, DIRECTV, and FuboTV below

Fox isn't doing anybody any favors with the early start--9 AM for the West Coasters and a not-much-better 10 AM in Boulder. The elevation is always an advantage for the home team, but with the Buffs' two-way star Travis Hunter missing a second consecutive game, Colorado are likely to have an extremely tough time slowing down Caleb Williams and the potent USC offense. But the Buffs were a three-score underdog in week 1 against TCU, and they came out on top there--Hunter played in that game, though. The positive news for the Buffs is that the Trojans are far less formidable on defense than the Ducks, so the Buffs should be able to move the ball this week.

If you're looking to check out USC vs Colorado but don't have cable, fortunately for you Fox is pretty readily available on streaming services — not to mention for free if you live within range of a broadcast station and have a digital antenna. Fox is generally available on every streaming live TV service, assuming you live in a supported market, so if you need one to watch the game, you can simply go with whichever one you want. But there are a couple current promotions that might help you make that decision — below we've listed the streaming services that carry Fox and the deals you can grab on them, including a couple of short free trials.

More ways to watch USC vs Colorado

Hulu with Live TV (includes ESPN+ and Disney+) - $50 per month for three months if you sign up before October 12 (regular price is $70, increasing to $77 on that date)

Sling Blue - $22.50 for the first month, $45 per month after.

DIRECTV Stream Entertainment plan - 5-day free trial, then $65 for the first three months, then $75 per month

FuboTV Pro plan - $75 per month after five-day free trial

After two straight weeks of games on network TV, Colorado is heading back to cable for its upcoming normal-profile games against Arizona State on Oct. 7 (PAC-12 Network) and Stanford on Friday the 13th (ESPN). ESPN is available on all basic live TV packages aside from Sling Blue--you'll need the Sling Orange plan, or the combined Orange + Blue, for that. The PAC-12 Network, however, may require an upgraded package or sports-specific add-on, depending on the service.

