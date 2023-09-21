How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon Without Cable

Join or Sign In
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will face their toughest test yet in Eugene, Oregon.
The University of Colorado and new head coach Deion Sanders, who nearly flipped the team's entire roster when he arrived in Boulder earlier this year, are the biggest story of the young college football season thus far, but the University of Oregon might have something to say about that when the Buffaloes visit the Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The game will kick off at 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT on ABC, and it would have been a tough one for Colorado under the best of circumstances. But these won't be the best of circumstances, since the Buffs will be missing two-way star Travis Hunter after he was injured during last week's overtime victory against Colorado State--quarterback Shadeur Sanders will have to step up his game even more this week.
If you're looking to check out Colorado vs. Oregon but don't have cable, fortunately for you ABC is pretty readily available on streaming services--not to mention for free if you live within range of a broadcast station and have a digital antenna. ABC is generally available on every streaming live TV service, assuming you live in a supported market, so if you need one to watch the game, you can simply go with whichever one you want. But there are a couple current promotions that might help you make that decision--below we've listed the streaming services that carry ABC and the deals you can grab on them, including a couple of short free trials.
A week after this game, Colorado will host USC in Boulder--that game will air on Fox, and these same services will also include that channel if you're in a supported market. Some Colorado games later in the season may required upgraded packages, like the DIRECTV Stream Choice package, or Sling's Sports Extra.
