How to Watch Challengers: Now Available on Prime Video

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Stop what you're doing. One of the most talked about movies of the year is available to rent on Prime Video. That's right, it's time to learn how to watch Challengers. And, you don't even have to go to the movie theater.

Challengers Warner Bros

You can't go anywhere without hearing somebody geek out over Challengers and now you don't even have to go to the movie theater to get in on the action.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Challengers centers around a professional tennis champion, played by Mike Faist, who is trying to make a comeback with the support of his wife, portrayed by Zendaya. In the film, Faist's character faces off against another player, played by Josh O'Connor, who just so happens to be his former best friend and his wife's ex-boyfriend. The film goes back in time to visualize just how the three got to where they are as viewers anticipate the impending match, infiltrating the audience with scenes of past love, friendship, and camaraderie.

If you're interested in watching the film, see how below.

How to Watch Challengers

Right now, you can rent Challengers on Prime Video. Sadly, you can't purchase it to own or stream on any platform quite yet, but hey, at least you don't have to take a trip to the movie theater. Watch it below for just $19.99.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.