How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live on August 21

On August 21 at 7:10 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will play the Boston Red Sox. Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: August 21 at 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.