Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King, based on her 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, arrived on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET/ 12 a.m. PT Friday, July 31. The film celebrates Black culture and Black beauty and incorporates lessons from Disney's live-action The Lion King in a stunning new full-length feature.

The only way to watch the film is to be a Disney+ subscriber — but there are a couple of ways to get the service. You can head here to learn how to sign up for the streaming platform, which boasts classic films like the animated OG film The Lion King and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century along with newer shows and films like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Hamilton: An American Musical. Or you can register for a subscription for Disney+ right here. If you're a Verizon customer, you're in luck, because anyone who has an Unlimited account or switches to a Fios or 5G Home plan gets to enjoy Black Is King, and a year of Disney+, at no extra cost thanks to plans including Disney+ on Us.

The film, which was written, directed, and executive produced by Beyoncé, features extravagant and uplifting videos for songs like "My Power," "Mood 4 Eva," and "Brown Skin Girl." Fans can also expect to see artists who appeared on The Gift, as well as other special guests.

"Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture," the official description reads. "The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence."

Black Is King is now streaming on Disney+.

