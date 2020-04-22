Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, and Regina Hall are teaming up to host Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort, a concert special that will raise funds to help those impacted by the pandemic. The event will also raise awareness about how the disease has been disproportionately affecting African Americans.

The fundraiser, airing Wednesday, April 22 at 8/7c, will be broadcast on BET, BETher, BET International Channels, Bounce, MTV2, and Pluto TV. It will also be available to stream for free on BET.com, TIDAL, BET's social channels including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter. VH1 will air an encore immediately following the initial broadcast.

The two-hour special will include performances by Alicia Keys, who will pay special tribute to New York City, Kirk Franklin delivering a gospel moment, Fantasia, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelly Price, Le'Andria Johnson, and Melvin Crispell III. Additional performers include John Legend, Usher, Jhene Aiko, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Swae Lee, Anthony Hamilton, Tyrese Gibson, Buju Banton, DJ D-Nice, SiR, D Smoke, and Charlie Wilson.

The special will also include celebrity appearances by Halle Berry, Tiffany Haddish, Ciara, DJ Khaled, Don Cheadle, Deon Cole, Angela Rye, Dr. Rheeda Walker, Charlamagne Tha God, Symone D. Sanders, and Chance The Rapper.

BET News has also partnered with Facebook and CBS News for the hour-long special COVID-19: Black America's Fight, set to air on April 22 at 7/6c on BET and stream on BET and BET News' Facebook pages. CBS News' Gayle King will host the program which will address COVID-19's impact on the black communities and offer viewers prevention tips and important information about the global pandemic.

For more information, head over to BET.com/COVID19.