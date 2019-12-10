Now Playing Lifetime Movie Stars Play Who Said It: Taylor Swift or Christmas Movie

It is officially the holiday season, which means it is time to tune in to your favorite Christmas specials. When it comes to certain stories, there are multiple versions to choose from. Charles Dickens' iconic A Christmas Carol might have the most iterations, but TV Guide has you covered for all your Ebenezer Scrooge needs — whether he's hanging with muppets, animated, or portrayed by Guy Pearce.

Here's how to watch A Christmas Carol in its many forms this holiday season.

STREAMING

Amazon: There are no versions to stream with your Prime membership but almost every version of A Christmas Carol ranging from the 1938 version with Gene Lockhart to Jim Carrey's animated 2009 version, Disney's A Christmas Carol, are available to rent or buy, all under $5.

Disney+: The new streaming service is actually the best place to catch this story this holiday season: The Muppet Christmas Carol, Mickey's Christmas Carol, and the Jim Carrey version are all available to stream now.

Hulu: Barbie in a Christmas Carol is now available to stream on Hulu if you're looking for a nostalgic take on the classic.

Showtime: An American Christmas Carol (1979) starring Henry Winkler is a loose interpretation of the Charles Dickens novella, but it will still scratch that itch.

Starz: Disney's A Christmas Carol is also on the Starz app this month.

ON TV

Not all A Christmas Carol fun is to be had on a streaming service. For example, Bill Murray's hilarious take on the tale, Scrooged, isn't available with any subscription service, but you can catch it on linear networks several times before the actual big holiday. FX will also premiere its new take starring Guy Pearce on Thursday, Dec. 19. Here is when each iteration will air so you can set your DVR or watch live (all times Eastern):

A Christmas Carol (2019): Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on FX (Premiere), Sunday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on FX, Sunday, Dec. 22 at 11 p.m. on FX.

Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009): Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 5:54 a.m.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992): Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

Scrooged (1988): Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. on CMT, Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 p.m. on CMT, Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 a.m. on MTV, and Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m.

The Smurfs: Christmas Carol: Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)