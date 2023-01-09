When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The 2023 Australian Open, the first major tennis tournament of the year, will feature the world's best players competing in the Land Down Under. Played on hard surface courts at Melbourne Park, the Australian Open is one of the biggest events in the Southern Hemisphere. The two-week event features players competing in the following events: men's/women's singles; men's/women's/mixed doubles; junior's championships; and wheelchair, legends, and exhibition events.

The 2023 event began with the qualifiers on Sunday, January 8 and it will conclude with the championship finals on Sunday, January 29. Qualifying action features some of the sport's biggest names like Fernando Verdasco, Eugenie Bouchard, and Coco Vandeweghe, who are all former Australian Open semifinalists.

Find out how to watch the Australian Open qualifiers, below.

When to Watch

2023 Australian Open Qualifying Round Schedule Date Start Time (ET) Event Where to Watch Sunday, January 8 6:00 p.m. Qualifying Matches ESPN+ Monday, January 9 6:00 p.m. Qualifying Matches ESPN+ Tuesday, January 10 6:00 p.m. Qualifying Matches ESPN+ Wednesday, January 11 6:00 p.m. Qualifying Matches ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Australian Open Live Without Cable

The ESPN family of networks will be home to all of the live-action during the 2023 Australian Open. You can stream each serve and watch the drama unfold by subscribing to ESPN+, or any streaming service that carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Where to Stream ESPN Networks

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN3 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2023 Australian Open on ESPN+

ESPN+ will simulcast every match of the 2023 Australian Open and you can stream live for only $9.99 per month or $99 per year. The streaming service offers thousands of live events, original content, studio shows, and more.

Watch the 2023 Australian Open on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and over 105 channels with its Choice plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Eligible subscribers can get $30 off over their first three months for a limited time.



Watch the 2023 Australian Open on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch the Australian Open live on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch live games on ESPNU with the fubo Extra add-on for an additional $7.99 per month.



Watch the Australian Open on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch all the drama unfold when the world's best tennis players compete live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch the Australian Open on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch each serve during the Australian Open on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. For $40 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live matches on the ESPN family of networks. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.

Watch the Australian Open on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live tennis matches on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.